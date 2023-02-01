The Old Globe Announces Cast & Creative Team For UNDER A BASEBALL SKY

The Old Globe has announced the full cast and creative team for Under a Baseball Sky, written by José Cruz González and directed by James Vásquez. Performances begin February 11and play through March 12, 2023, with the opening on Thursday, February 16 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park. Tickets are now on sale at www.TheOldGlobe.org.

From José Cruz González, author of American Mariachi, comes a Globe-commissioned story about baseball's deep roots in the Mexican American community. When troublemaker Teo is put to work cleaning up a vacant lot belonging to his elderly neighbor, this unlikely pair forms a bond forged in history and America's pastime. Inspired by San Diego's Logan Heights neighborhood, and directed by Globe Resident Artist James Vásquez, this world premiere celebrates communities and individuals coming together to find hope, healing, love, and the occasional homerun.

"The last time José Cruz González and James Vásquez teamed up at the Globe, they gave us the beguiling and touching American Mariachi, and they're back with another vivid and beautiful work," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "Under a Baseball Sky is a special play: it combines an engaging story of family and friendship with a rediscovery of a forgotten piece of San Diego history. Baseball had a huge presence in the Mexican American community here, and this play remembers the power of the sport to forge community and bring joy. I'm sure audiences will find it as enjoyable and exciting a night in theatre as I do."

The cast for Under a Baseball Sky includes Ana Nicolle Chavez as Paloma, Laura Crotte as Elí, Diego Josef as Teo, Joseph Morales as Chava, and Cesar J. Rosado as Santiago.

Understudies include Jose Balistrieri, Marcel Ferrin, Luana Fontes, and Lorena Santana.

In addition to playwright José Cruz González and director James Vásquez, the creative team includes Anna Louizos (Scenic Design), Danielle Nieves (Costume Design), Rui Rita (Lighting Design), Leon Rothenberg (Sound Design), Caparelliotis Casting (Casting), and Jess Slocum (Production Stage Manager).

Under a Baseball Sky will play in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Performances for the five-week limited engagement run February 11 - March 12, 2023, with the official press opening Thursday, February 16 at 8:00 p.m. The performance schedule is Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:00 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Notes: A 2:00 p.m. matinee is scheduled on Wednesday, March 8, and only one performance scheduled for Saturday, March 11 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), or in person at The Old Globe's Box Office in Balboa Park. Regular ticket prices start at $29. Total running time: one hour and 30 minutes (one act with no intermission). For additional information about Under a Baseball Sky, visit www.TheOldGlobe.org.