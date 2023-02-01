Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Old Globe Announces Cast & Creative Team For UNDER A BASEBALL SKY

Performances run February 11 to March 12, 2023,  with the opening on Thursday, February 16

Feb. 01, 2023  

The Old Globe Announces Cast & Creative Team For UNDER A BASEBALL SKY

The Old Globe has announced the full cast and creative team for Under a Baseball Sky, written by José Cruz González and directed by James Vásquez. Performances begin February 11and play through March 12, 2023, with the opening on Thursday, February 16 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park. Tickets are now on sale at www.TheOldGlobe.org.

From José Cruz González, author of American Mariachi, comes a Globe-commissioned story about baseball's deep roots in the Mexican American community. When troublemaker Teo is put to work cleaning up a vacant lot belonging to his elderly neighbor, this unlikely pair forms a bond forged in history and America's pastime. Inspired by San Diego's Logan Heights neighborhood, and directed by Globe Resident Artist James Vásquez, this world premiere celebrates communities and individuals coming together to find hope, healing, love, and the occasional homerun.

"The last time José Cruz González and James Vásquez teamed up at the Globe, they gave us the beguiling and touching American Mariachi, and they're back with another vivid and beautiful work," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "Under a Baseball Sky is a special play: it combines an engaging story of family and friendship with a rediscovery of a forgotten piece of San Diego history. Baseball had a huge presence in the Mexican American community here, and this play remembers the power of the sport to forge community and bring joy. I'm sure audiences will find it as enjoyable and exciting a night in theatre as I do."

The cast for Under a Baseball Sky includes Ana Nicolle Chavez as Paloma, Laura Crotte as Elí, Diego Josef as Teo, Joseph Morales as Chava, and Cesar J. Rosado as Santiago.

Understudies include Jose Balistrieri, Marcel Ferrin, Luana Fontes, and Lorena Santana.

In addition to playwright José Cruz González and director James Vásquez, the creative team includes Anna Louizos (Scenic Design), Danielle Nieves (Costume Design), Rui Rita (Lighting Design), Leon Rothenberg (Sound Design), Caparelliotis Casting (Casting), and Jess Slocum (Production Stage Manager).

Under a Baseball Sky will play in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Performances for the five-week limited engagement run February 11 - March 12, 2023, with the official press opening Thursday, February 16 at 8:00 p.m. The performance schedule is Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:00 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Notes: A 2:00 p.m. matinee is scheduled on Wednesday, March 8, and only one performance scheduled for Saturday, March 11 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), or in person at The Old Globe's Box Office in Balboa Park. Regular ticket prices start at $29. Total running time: one hour and 30 minutes (one act with no intermission). For additional information about Under a Baseball Sky, visit www.TheOldGlobe.org.




Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Review: THE NOTEBOOKS OF LEONARDO DA VINCI at The Old Globe Photo
Review: THE NOTEBOOKS OF LEONARDO DA VINCI at The Old Globe
THE NOTEBOOKS  OF LEONARDO DA VINCI at The Old Globe brings a visually sumptuous peek into the mind of a creative genius.  The production is so much more than a play; it is art, movement, dance, math, and philosophy all brought to life on stage.
Review: RIPPED at Loud Fridge Theatre Group Is an Excellent and Nuanced Look at Sexual Con Photo
Review: RIPPED at Loud Fridge Theatre Group Is an Excellent and Nuanced Look at Sexual Consent
Loud Fridge Theatre Group started off its 2023 theatrical year with an excellent and thoughtfully nuanced look at a sexual assault on a college campus.  RIPPED from Loud Fridge Theatre Group is playing through February 5th at OnStage Playhouse.
Interview: Directors Kate Rose Reynolds & John Wells III Talk RIPPED at Loud Fridge Th Photo
Interview: Directors Kate Rose Reynolds & John Wells III Talk RIPPED at Loud Fridge Theatre Group
Interview with RIPPED directors Kate Rose Reynolds and John Wells III, about working together as joint directors, and why this play is more topical than ever as it explores from multiple angles an incident of a female college freshman who believes she was sexually assaulted. 

More Hot Stories For You


SD Junior Theatre Presents HOW I BECAME A PIRATE in MarchSD Junior Theatre Presents HOW I BECAME A PIRATE in March
February 1, 2023

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation's longest-running youth theatre program, continues its 75th Anniversary Season with the popular musical adventure, How I Became A Pirate!
The Old Globe Announces Cast & Creative Team For UNDER A BASEBALL SKYThe Old Globe Announces Cast & Creative Team For UNDER A BASEBALL SKY
February 1, 2023

 The Old Globe has announced the full cast and creative team for Under a Baseball Sky, written by José Cruz González and directed by James Vásquez. Performances begin February 11and play through March 12, 2023, with the opening on Thursday, February 16 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park.
San Diego Opera Presents World Premiere Of GHOSTS By Composer Nicolas RevelesSan Diego Opera Presents World Premiere Of GHOSTS By Composer Nicolas Reveles
January 20, 2023

San Diego Opera's 2022-2023 season continues with another world premiere evening when the Company presents Ghosts, an evening of three horror-inspired one-act operas by local composer Nicolas Reveles on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM at the Balboa Theatre (868 4th Ave. San Diego, CA). Additional performances are April 15 at 7:30 PM and April 16 at 1 PM. 
THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] Comes to the Theatre School at North Coast RepTHE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] Comes to the Theatre School at North Coast Rep
January 19, 2023

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents a wild twist on Shakespeare, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] as its next student production. 
San Diego Opera Appoints Melody Moore As Artistic AdministratorSan Diego Opera Appoints Melody Moore As Artistic Administrator
January 18, 2023

San Diego Opera has announced that Melody Moore has been appointed to the position of Artistic Administrator after a national search. The Artistic Administrator serves as an advisor to the General Director, bringing their knowledge of technique and repertoire to assist the General Director in casting decisions.
share