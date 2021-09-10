Terry Burrell and Shana Wride to Star in the World Premiere of SHUTTER SISTERS at The Old Globe

The Old Globe announced the full cast and creative team for Shutter Sisters written by Mansa Ra (Too Heavy for Your Pocket) and directed by Donya K. Washington (Beautiful Blackbird at Alliance Theatre and Festival Producer at Oregon Shakespeare Festival). The Globe-commissioned world premiere play features Terry Burrell (Broadway's The Threepenny Opera and Thoroughly Modern Millie) as Mykal and Shana Wride (The Old Globe's Native Gardens and Diversionary Theatre's 2.5 Minute Ride) as Michael. Performances begin October 7, 2021 and run through November 7, 2021, with the official opening on Thursday October 14, in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Single tickets for Shutter Sisters go on sale on today, Friday, September 10.



"Bringing exciting world premiere plays to life is an important part of the Globe's work," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "We commissioned the brilliant Mansa Ra some time ago, then developed this play in our Powers New Voices Festival, and now it's our privilege to produce it as we reopen our intimate theatre-in-the round after a too-long hiatus. Ra's play is a charmer: warm, funny, and deeply heartfelt, it's about two very different women who discover just how very much they have in common-to their surprise, and ours. It's a pleasure to restart our programming with such a smart and engaging play, and to welcome both Ra and director Donya Washington into the Globe family."



Shutter Sisters tells the story of two women living parallel lives on the hardest days of their lives. A White woman named Michael attends her adopted mother's funeral, while a Black woman named Mykal kicks her adult daughter out of her home. It's a heartfelt and surprising journey through womanhood, identity, and what it means to belong.



In addition to Mansa Ra and Donya K. Washington, the creative team for the world premiere play Shutter Sisters includes scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Kara Harmon, lighting design by Zach Murphy, sound design by Chris Lane, casting by Caparelliotis Casting, and production stage management by Marie Jahelka.

Shutter Sisters will play in the Globe's theatre-in-the round at the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center, in San Diego's Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way).

Performances run October 7, 2021 - November 7, 2021, with the official press opening Thursday, October 14 at 8:00 p.m. The performance schedule is Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday nights at 7:00 p.m.; Thursday - Saturday nights at 8:00 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. Single tickets go on sale on Friday, September 10, 2021. Tickets will be available online at www.TheOldGlobe.org or by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623). Regular tickets prices start at $37.00. For additional information about Shutter Sisters, visit www.TheOldGlobe.org.



All patrons who attend an event or performance at The Old Globe will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and present proof of vaccination, or proof of negative results of a COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of entering the theatre. Additional details are available here.