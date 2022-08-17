THE OUTSIDER By Paul Slade Smith Comes to Scripps Ranch Theatre Next Month
Performances run Saturday Sep 17 - Oct 9.
In the midst of a political scandal, Ned Newley, the ultimate policy nerd, is unexpectedly thrust into the position of Governor. He's terrified of public speaking and his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive Chief of Staff, Ned seems destined to fail. But political consultant, Arthur Vance, sees things differently. Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office. Unless the public is looking for... the worst candidate to ever run for office.
At once a razor-sharp satire and an inspirational tribute to democracy, The Outsider is a timely and hilarious send-up of modern American politics that both skewers politics and celebrates democracy.
The cast includes the following talented San Diego actors:
Deborah Dodaro Paige Caldwell
Adam Daniel Dave Riley
Michelle Marie Trester Louise Peakes
Robert May Ned Newley
John Nutten Arthur Vance
Leigh Akin Rachel Parsons
Walter Murray AC Petersen