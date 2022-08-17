Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE OUTSIDER By Paul Slade Smith Comes to Scripps Ranch Theatre Next Month

Performances run Saturday Sep 17 - Oct 9.

Aug. 17, 2022  

In the midst of a political scandal, Ned Newley, the ultimate policy nerd, is unexpectedly thrust into the position of Governor. He's terrified of public speaking and his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive Chief of Staff, Ned seems destined to fail. But political consultant, Arthur Vance, sees things differently. Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office. Unless the public is looking for... the worst candidate to ever run for office.

At once a razor-sharp satire and an inspirational tribute to democracy, The Outsider is a timely and hilarious send-up of modern American politics that both skewers politics and celebrates democracy.

The cast includes the following talented San Diego actors:

Deborah Dodaro Paige Caldwell

Adam Daniel Dave Riley

Michelle Marie Trester Louise Peakes

Robert May Ned Newley

John Nutten Arthur Vance

Leigh Akin Rachel Parsons

Walter Murray AC Petersen





More Hot Stories For You


North Coast Repertory Theatre Kicks Off 41st Season with ANNABELLA IN JULYNorth Coast Repertory Theatre Kicks Off 41st Season with ANNABELLA IN JULY
August 15, 2022

The World Premiere of ANNABELLA IN JULY inaugurates North Coast Repertory Theatre's eclectic Season 41, starting September 7.
Cast and Creative Team Announced for FANDANGO FOR BUTTERFLIES (AND COYOTES) at La Jolla PlayhouseCast and Creative Team Announced for FANDANGO FOR BUTTERFLIES (AND COYOTES) at La Jolla Playhouse
August 10, 2022

La Jolla Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for its production of En Garde Arts’ Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes), by Andrea Thome, original music by Sinuhé Padilla, directed by José Zayas, running August 30 – September 25 in the Mandell Weiss Forum.
Women's Libido Drug Trial Takes Center Stage In The San Diego Premiere Of The Pleasure Trials At MOXIE TheatreWomen's Libido Drug Trial Takes Center Stage In The San Diego Premiere Of The Pleasure Trials At MOXIE Theatre
August 9, 2022

The San Diego premiere of The Pleasure Trials, a new play by Sarah Saltwick, lands at a powerful moment after the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade.
Hotel Ugly Announces West Coast TourHotel Ugly Announces West Coast Tour
August 9, 2022

Houston based duo, Hotel Ugly, comprised of brothers Mike and Chris Fiscella are going on tour!
The Wayward Artist's Wayward Voices Presents the World Premiere of BRACKISHThe Wayward Artist's Wayward Voices Presents the World Premiere of BRACKISH
August 8, 2022

The Wayward Artist's Wayward Voices presents the world premiere production of BRACKISH, a haunting and heartwarming play about family, race, and generational divides by Hope Villanueva. The final production in the Wayward Voices 2022 season, BRACKISH will open for three performances from August 26-28, 2022 at the Grand Central Arts Center in Santa Ana. 