THE OUTSIDER By Paul Slade Smith Comes to Scripps Ranch Theatre Next Month

In the midst of a political scandal, Ned Newley, the ultimate policy nerd, is unexpectedly thrust into the position of Governor. He's terrified of public speaking and his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive Chief of Staff, Ned seems destined to fail. But political consultant, Arthur Vance, sees things differently. Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office. Unless the public is looking for... the worst candidate to ever run for office.

At once a razor-sharp satire and an inspirational tribute to democracy, The Outsider is a timely and hilarious send-up of modern American politics that both skewers politics and celebrates democracy.

The cast includes the following talented San Diego actors:

Deborah Dodaro Paige Caldwell

Adam Daniel Dave Riley

Michelle Marie Trester Louise Peakes

Robert May Ned Newley

John Nutten Arthur Vance

Leigh Akin Rachel Parsons

Walter Murray AC Petersen