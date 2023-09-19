THE HATMAKER'S WIFE Comes to Stagehouse Theatre in October

Performances will run October 5 - 14, 2023.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Joe Iconis Is Bringing Hunter S. Thompson's Story to the Stage in a World P Photo 1 Interview: Joe Iconis Talks Hunter S. Thompson Musical World Premiere
Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA!
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 3 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Photos: First Look at THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Pla Photo 4 Photos: First Look at THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse

THE HATMAKER'S WIFE Comes to Stagehouse Theatre in October

The award-winning Stagehouse Theatre at Grossmont College is set to launch its 2023-2024 season with Lauren Yee’s The Hatmaker’s Wife, directed by Jason Heil.

When a young woman moves in with her boyfriend expecting domestic bliss, their new house reveals the magical tale of its previous inhabitants: an old hatmaker and his long-suffering wife, who runs away with his favorite hat. This sweet and surreal story bends time and space to redefine the idea of family, home, and true love itself.

Director Jason Heil, known for his visionary approach to storytelling, shares his thoughts on the production, saying, “The Hatmaker’s Wife is a delightful fable. The story is simple. A hatmaker has lost his hat and his wife. He is trying to find the hat. But really, the play is so much more than that. There is a talking wall and a golem, as well as a young couple moving into their first home together and trying to find themselves.”

The cast of The Hatmaker’s Wife includes Knight Padilla as Hetchman, Ava-Marie Esser as Hetchman’s wife, Blake Brown as Meckel, Aubrey Schreier as Wall, Sarah Grubstad as Voice, Ali Al-Sudany as Gabe, Joe Provo as Golem, and Ruby Van Rhyn, Em Danque and Timothy Webb as understudies.

Performances will run October 5 - 14, 2023. The performance schedule is Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 pm and Saturdays at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm. Tickets are available online at Click Here or by phone at (619) 644-7234. Ticket prices are $18 for the general public, $14 for seniors, military personnel, and educators, and $10 for students. For those interested in securing season tickets, packages can be purchased for $60 each. 



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - San Diego

1
Review: Music, Murder, and Mayhem at THE SAVOYARD MURDERS by The Roustabouts Theatre Co. Photo
Review: Music, Murder, and Mayhem at THE SAVOYARD MURDERS by The Roustabouts Theatre Co.

Murder!  Music!  Mayhem! Welcome to THE SAVOYARD MURDERS from The Roustabouts Theatre Co. which is a love letter to Gilbert & Sullivan, theatre, and murder mysteries.  This world premiere is playing at the Scripps Ranch Theatre through September 30th.

2
Review: THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR at North Coast Repertory Theatre Photo
Review: THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR at North Coast Repertory Theatre

THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR, the world premiere comedy now playing at North Coast Repertory Theatre through October 8th is like an angel food cake; light, fluffy, and leaves you feeling like you had a sweet treat at the end.

3
CABARET Extended for One Week at The Old Globe Photo
CABARET Extended for One Week at The Old Globe

The Old Globe will present a one-week extension of its critically acclaimed production of Cabaret. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Verdi Chorus Performs THIS, AND MY HEART Next Month Photo
Verdi Chorus Performs THIS, AND MY HEART Next Month

The 40th Anniversary season of the Verdi Chorus launches on Sunday, October 15 at 4:00pm with This, and My Heart, A Portrait of Emily Dickinson and Her Worlds Through Text and Song, presented by the Verdi Chorus and the Sahm Family Foundation at the First Presbyterian Church in Santa Monica. Learn more about the concert and find out how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

See the First Television Spot for HARMONY on Broadway Video
See the First Television Spot for HARMONY on Broadway
Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical Video
Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design Video
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design
View all Videos

San Diego SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Angel Next Door
North Coast Repertory Theatre (9/06-10/08)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Civic Theatre- San Diego (9/19-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Welcome to Sleepy Hollow
Oceanside Theatre Company (10/06-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sunday Sessions with Justin Huertas – An Evening of Original Songs
Diversionary Theatre (10/08-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Doubt: A Parable
New Village Arts (9/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Messiah vis à vis El Mesías G.F. HANDEL MESSIAH (Full Performance)
SAINTS CONSTANTINE & HELEN GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH (12/09-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LAST BLASTS!
All Souls Episcopal Church (10/20-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Civic Theatre- San Diego (7/30-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wiz
Civic Theatre- San Diego (1/09-1/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical
La Jolla Playhouse (8/29-10/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You