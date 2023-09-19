THE HATMAKER'S WIFE Comes to Stagehouse Theatre in October

The award-winning Stagehouse Theatre at Grossmont College is set to launch its 2023-2024 season with Lauren Yee’s The Hatmaker’s Wife, directed by Jason Heil.

When a young woman moves in with her boyfriend expecting domestic bliss, their new house reveals the magical tale of its previous inhabitants: an old hatmaker and his long-suffering wife, who runs away with his favorite hat. This sweet and surreal story bends time and space to redefine the idea of family, home, and true love itself.

Director Jason Heil, known for his visionary approach to storytelling, shares his thoughts on the production, saying, “The Hatmaker’s Wife is a delightful fable. The story is simple. A hatmaker has lost his hat and his wife. He is trying to find the hat. But really, the play is so much more than that. There is a talking wall and a golem, as well as a young couple moving into their first home together and trying to find themselves.”

The cast of The Hatmaker’s Wife includes Knight Padilla as Hetchman, Ava-Marie Esser as Hetchman’s wife, Blake Brown as Meckel, Aubrey Schreier as Wall, Sarah Grubstad as Voice, Ali Al-Sudany as Gabe, Joe Provo as Golem, and Ruby Van Rhyn, Em Danque and Timothy Webb as understudies.

Performances will run October 5 - 14, 2023. The performance schedule is Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 pm and Saturdays at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm. Tickets are available online at Click Here or by phone at (619) 644-7234. Ticket prices are $18 for the general public, $14 for seniors, military personnel, and educators, and $10 for students. For those interested in securing season tickets, packages can be purchased for $60 each.