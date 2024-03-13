THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Announced At Theatre School At North Coast Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep will present the wacky and whimsical musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee as its next student production!

Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. Featuring a fast-paced, wildly funny and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience. An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime.

While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves a champion! At least the losers get a juice box. A riotous ride, complete with audience participation, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a delightful den of comedic genius.

Director Benjamin Cole is eager to share the talents of his student cast. "We're having so much fun in rehearsals preparing for all the improvisation and audience participation," Cole chuckles. "The show offers a great balance of comedy and touching moments that showcase what our actors are capable of," he insists. Student Assistant Director Audrey Wilkins adds, "Working with this cast is great, they're all so talented and they make the show a lot of fun." The show runs a bustling 100 minutes with one intermission and hopes to win the audience's approval with laughter. Additional production staff includes Musical Director, Roxas Shepherd; Choreographer, Amy Avnet; Sound Designer, Caleb Foley; Stage Manager, Paul Smith; and Lighting Designer, Liam Sullivan.

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep proudly delivers high-quality theatre instruction and six student theatre productions throughout the year, offering accessible and fun training for various age groups. Check out all the upcoming options on the Theatre School website: www.northcoastreptheatreschool.org.

Featured in the cast are (Bex Balsdon, La Jolla; Bugz Baltzer, Del Mar; Maggie Currier, Carlsbad; Landon Friis, Carlsbad; Charlotte Larson, Carlsbad; Eva Mather, Carmel Valley; Loretta Pfaff-Carano, Clairmont; Nicole Sample, Carlsbad; Harper Smith, Encinitas; and Steve Smith, South Park).

Tickets

Performances are April 4th through 7th in the Theatre School Studio Space at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 985 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach, CA 92075 with show times 10AM & 5:30PM April 4th & 5th, 2PM and 5:30PM April 6th, and 2PM April 7th. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $21.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 19, and active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.