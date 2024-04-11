TEA FOR THREE Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Three former First Ladies will be sharing secrets in the unforgettably vivid one-woman show, TEA FOR THREE: Lady Bird, Pat & Betty, at North Coast Repertory Theatre.

Written by Eric H. Weinberger and Elaine Bromka, and starring the Emmy Award-winning Ms. Bromka, the play is a witty and intimate re-imagining of three women who suddenly found themselves celebrities- a behind-the-scenes look at Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon, and Betty Ford, revealing the personal cost of what Mrs. Nixon called the "hardest unpaid job in the world."

Weaving in the presidents, social change and politics of the time in a way that appeals to all audience members, Tea for Three has been critically acclaimed for its blend of humor and passion.

TEA FOR THREE will run on April 29 & 30, 2024 @ 7:30pm; April 30, 2024 @ 2pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $42. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase seats.