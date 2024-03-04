Symphonic Concert West Coast Premiere of RENT Will Hold a Virtual Open Call For Locals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Jonathan Larson rock opera, directed by Sammi Cannold, will play the San Diego Rady Shell this summer.

The creative team of the West Coast premiere symphonic concert adaptation of Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer-winning rock opera RENT set to play the San Diego outdoor venue August 2nd, are holding a virtual open call for singers local to San Diego. This production world premiered last year at The Kennedy Center and will play the Rady Shell with the San Diego Symphony this summer.

The production is seeking performers of any race and gender, ages 18-mid 30's, who will be available for rehearsals and performances July 29th-August 2nd. Both AEA and non-AEA performers are welcome to audition. Virtual auditions are due by March 15th, find all detailed information and submit at bit.ly/RENTSD2024

Presented by the San Diego Symphony Orchestra, the new symphonic orchestration, expanded from Steve Skinner's original five-piece arrangement, has been penned by Sean O'Loughlin who will be conducting as well. The concert will be directed by Sammi Cannold.

Produced by AMP Worldwide, the one-night-only production will also have music supervision by Cynthia Meng, and casting by Peter Dunn.

Directed by Michael Greif, RENT opened at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre April 29th, 1996, following previews that began April 16. The musical received 10 1996 Tony nominations, subsequently winning four, including Best Musical. Larson's work also won the 1996 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. After 16 previews and 5,123 regular performances, the production played its final show September 7, 2008.

Set in Manhattan in the 1990's and inspired by Puccini's opera La Boheme, the hit musical follows a group of young East Village artists, performers and philosophers as they struggle through the hardships of poverty, societal discord and the AIDS epidemic in the search for life, love and art.