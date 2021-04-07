Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scripps Ranch Theatre and Oceanside Theatre Present MY BROOKLYN HAMLET

The production is written and Performed by Brenda Adelman.

Apr. 7, 2021  
Scripps Ranch Theatre and Oceanside Theatre have teamed up once again to co-produce the filmed performance of the one woman play, MY BROOKLYN HAMLET written and performed by Brenda Adelman.

The production is streaming April 23-25 and April 30- May 2.

Tickets: $22
http://scrippsranchtheatre.org/mybrooklynhamlet/

Directed by Charles Peters
Filmed and Edited by Ted Leib

A real-life Shakespearean tragedy in modern day Brooklyn...with some humor twisted in.

Part family comedy, part Greek tragedy - My Brooklyn Hamlet is Brenda Adelman's acclaimed one-woman show about family, murder, love, betrayal and the awesome power of forgiveness. In 1995, Adelman's mother was shot and killed by her father and within months he married her aunt. This is a story about love and hate, passion and numbness, and how to find joy after you've lost everything.

How To Join In

  1. Purchase your $22 ticket for My Brooklyn Hamlet http://scrippsranchtheatre.org/mybrooklynhamlet/

  2. All patrons who purchase tickets will receive a link to stream the production. This link will be available from noon on Friday, April 23rd to noon on Monday, April 26th and from noon on Friday, April 30th to noon on Monday, May 3rd. You may view the production at any time during this window.


