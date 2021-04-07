Scripps Ranch Theatre and Oceanside Theatre Present MY BROOKLYN HAMLET

Scripps Ranch Theatre and Oceanside Theatre have teamed up once again to co-produce the filmed performance of the one woman play, MY BROOKLYN HAMLET written and performed by Brenda Adelman.

The production is streaming April 23-25 and April 30- May 2.

Tickets: $22

http://scrippsranchtheatre.org/mybrooklynhamlet/

Written and Performed by Brenda Adelman

Directed by Charles Peters

Filmed and Edited by Ted Leib

A real-life Shakespearean tragedy in modern day Brooklyn...with some humor twisted in.

Part family comedy, part Greek tragedy - My Brooklyn Hamlet is Brenda Adelman's acclaimed one-woman show about family, murder, love, betrayal and the awesome power of forgiveness. In 1995, Adelman's mother was shot and killed by her father and within months he married her aunt. This is a story about love and hate, passion and numbness, and how to find joy after you've lost everything.

How To Join In