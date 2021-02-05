Scripps Ranch Theatre & Oceanside Theatre Company Present Robert Parker in A Free Valentines Concert

Scripps Ranch Theatre, located on the campus of Alliant International University and Oceanside Theatre Company the resident professional theatre company at The Historic Brooks Theatre present a FREE Valentine's Day concert of classic love songs from acclaimed pianist Robert Parker. The concert will stream live on Sunday, February 14th at 6pm.

Tune in as pianist Robert Parker performs some of your favorite love songs LIVE, including "Misty," "My One And Only," "Evergreen," "Always And Forever," and "Your Song."This show is absolutely FREE as a Valentine from SRT & OTC To You! Audiences can tune in at http://scrippsranchtheatre.org/robertparkerlovesongs/ or http://oceansidetheatre.org/robertparkerlovesongs/

Award winning pianist and graduate of the Drake University Instrumental Music Dept., Robert Parker has been performing professionally for 4 decades on records as well as in concert, including as an entertainer at Oceanside Theatre Company.

His work reflects a fondness for memorable melodies, dynamics, chord textures and driving rhythms derived from classical and jazz experiences from within the string section of orchestras (St. Bass, Violin), Big Bands (St. Bass, Piano), Country (piano), and Concert bands (Bass Horn, St. Bass).

Known for a solid left hand and classically fueled cadenzas or a gentle touch when coaxing the heart into ballads, his style is dynamic and memorable. Having performed, produced and scored (strings, horns, vocals) countless recordings in the field of Country Music, the Iowa native is also known for his ground breaking weekly appearances in the early 80's on the Country Variety TV show, Ozark Opry.