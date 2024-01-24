San José Chamber Orchestra Performs FANTASIA With Guest Conductor Alyssa Wang

San José Chamber Orchestra (SJCO) continues its 33rd concert season with FANTASIA in San José on Sunday, February 11.

The program features the West Coast Premiere of conductor Alyssa Wang and soloists James Blanchard on flute and Matthieu Cognet on piano.

Said Music Director, Barabar Day Turner, "SJCO is looking forward to conductor Alyssa Wang making her SJCO debut with the program FANTASIA, featuring four unusual, yet complimentary musical works from two esteemed composers of the past and two composers of the present. The evening promises to be uniquely satisfying and entertaining."

Who: San José Chamber Orchestra (SJCO) presents

What: FANTASIA

When: Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 3 pm

Where: St Francis Episcopal Church, 1205 Pine Avenue, San José 95125 (Willow Glen neighborhood.) Ample street parking available.

Guest Conductor: Alyssa Wang

Bay area connection: Guest conductor Alyssa Wang grew up as a student in San Francisco preparatory school and as violinist in the San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra. She has studied violin since age 6 and all of her teachers were in the Bay Area. Also an accomplished composer, She is making her West Coast conducting debut with SJCO on February 11, 2024.

Soloists: James Blanchard, flute and Matthieu Cognet, piano

Music by Daniel Kidane, Germaine Tailleferre, Dobrinka Tabakova, and Benjamin Britten.

The Program:

· Daniel Kidane: Be Still

· Germaine Tailleferre: Concertino for Flute, Piano and Strings featuring James Blanchard, flute and Matthieu Cognet, paino

· Dobrinka Tabakova: Fantasy Homage a Schubert

· Benjamin Britten: Young Apollo featuring Matthieu Cognet, piano