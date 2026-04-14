San Diego Theatres Opens Applications for FY27 Balboa Theatre Grant Fund

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San Diego Theatres has announced that applications are now open for the Fiscal Year 2027 Balboa Theatre Grant Fund. Eligible local nonprofit arts organizations are invited to apply for funding support for events at the Historic Balboa Theatre scheduled between July 1, 2026, and June 30, 2027.

Established to reduce financial barriers for San Diego-based nonprofit organizations seeking to present events at the Balboa Theatre, the Grant Fund provides partial support for direct event-related expenses. Eligible costs include theatre license fees, staffing, stagehands, ticketing, and fees for in-house equipment use. Grant funds are credited directly to approved applicants for use between July 1, 2026, and June 30, 2027, for events held at the Balboa Theatre.

The FY27 application period runs from April 15 through May 15, 2026, with a submission deadline of 5:00 PM on May 15. Funding decisions will be communicated to applicants by June 29, 2026.

Eligibility Requirements

To qualify, applicants must:

Be headquartered within San Diego County

Hold current IRS 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status

Present educational or public performance events at the Balboa Theatre

Not be a religious or political organization, nor affiliated with a Grant Fund Committee member

Qualifying organizations may apply for multiple events within the eligible period. The Grant Fund Committee reserves the right to limit awards to any individual organization within a fiscal year.

“The Balboa Theatre Grant Fund reflects our longstanding commitment to making this historic stage accessible to the full breadth of San Diego’s nonprofit arts community,” said Carol Wallace, President & CEO of San Diego Theatres. “We encourage local organizations to apply and look forward to supporting the next generation of performances at the Balboa.”

In the most recent grant cycle, San Diego Theatres awarded $40,500 to seven local nonprofit arts organizations, including City Ballet, Golden State Ballet, San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus, La Jolla Music Society, Classics 4 Kids, Mariachi Scholarship Foundation, and Teatro Máscara Mágica.

For more information and to access the FY27 Grant Fund application, visit www. https://www.sandiegotheatres.org/about/balboa-theatre-grant-fund