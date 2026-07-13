San Diego Theatres Award Grants To Local Arts Organizations

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San Diego Theatres, the non-profit arts organization that programs and operates the Civic and Balboa Theatres, announced today that three local nonprofit arts organizations have each been awarded $10,000 through the Balboa Theatre Grant Fund, providing support for programs that will be presented at the historic Balboa Theatre.

This year’s award recipients are Classics 4 Kids, San Diego Opera, and La Jolla Music Society. Their funded programs span arts education, opera, and international music performance, reflecting the breadth of artistic experiences that San Diego Theatres seeks to make possible through the Balboa Theatre Grant Fund.

The Balboa Theatre Grant Fund was established to support local nonprofit organizations in their use of the Balboa Theatre and to make presenting events at the Theatre as affordable and accessible as possible for the San Diego community. Eligible grant support is intended for expenses directly related to use of the Balboa Theatre, including license fees, staffing, stagehands, ticketing, and in-house equipment use fees.

“San Diego Theatres places great importance on ensuring that nonprofit arts organizations throughout our region have access to the Balboa Theatre, especially those for whom performing on this historic stage might otherwise be out of reach,” said Emily Hassig, Treasurer of the San Diego Theatres Board of Directors and the Board representative on the Balboa Theatre Grant Fund review committee. “This year’s awards reflect a remarkable range of genres — from student arts education -programs to opera to Japanese taiko drumming — and demonstrate how meaningful this support can be in helping diverse organizations bring enriching artistic experiences to San Diego audiences.”

Last year, seven organizations received Balboa Theatre Grant Fund awards, underscoring San Diego Theatres’ ongoing commitment to investing in local nonprofit arts programming at the Balboa Theatre.

2026 Balboa Theatre Grant Fund Award Recipients:

Classics 4 Kids received $10,000 to support two Spring 2027 Balboa Theatre student matinee programs: a STEAM-focused, science-based performance on March 12, 2027, and a culture-based performance on May 11, 2027. The organization’s programming is expected to serve approximately 2,600 students, teachers, and families, including Title I and other under-resourced elementary schools.

San Diego Opera received $10,000 to support its Balboa Theatre presentation of Fellow Travelers, a chamber opera scheduled for July 10–12, 2026. The production is described as the Southern California premiere and is intended to engage both traditional opera audiences and new, younger, and more diverse patrons.

La Jolla Music Society received $10,000 to support KODO One Earth Tour 2027: Luminance, to be presented at the Balboa Theatre on February 6, 2027. The performance brings Japanese taiko drumming to the Balboa and is expected to attract families and diverse audiences from across the region.

Additional information about the Balboa Theatre Grant Fund is available here. Information on upcoming performances and venue updates is available at www.sandiegotheatres.org.

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