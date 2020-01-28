San Diego Repertory Theatre to Receive $20,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

The leadership of San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) announced today that the theatre has been approved for a $20,000 Art Works grant to support their production of House of Joy. Overall, the National Endowment for the Arts has approved 1,187 grants totaling $27.3 million in the first round of fiscal year 2020 funding to support arts projects in every state in the nation, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

The Art Works funding category supports projects that focus on public engagement with, and access to, various forms of excellent art across the nation; the creation of art that meets the highest standards of excellence; learning in the arts at all stages of life; and the integration of the arts into the fabric of community life.

"The arts are at the heart of our communities, connecting people through shared experiences and artistic expression," said Arts Endowment chairman Mary Anne Carter. "The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support projects like San Diego REP's production of House of Joy."

"A grant from the NEA is a seal of approval by the national funder for the arts. Many theaters do not receive grants. To do so is a distinguished honor," says REP Artistic Director Sam Woodhouse. "We are grateful that the NEA is now funding us for the 30th year in a row."

Set in the 17th century, in a place like Delhi, India, House of Joy spins the tale of Hamida, one of the elite female bodyguards in the Emperor's Imperial Harem. When faced with an impossible ethical quandary, Hamida goes against everything she believes and risks her life to help abused Queen Mariyam escape the heavily guarded harem. Inspired by the epic legends of Indian history, playwright Madhuri Shekar has crafted a swashbuckling action-adventure romance centering on strong women who battle each other as well as a world threatening to enter their sacred space. This wildly entertaining story of palace intrigue and betrayal features sword fights, narrow escapes and sparks of revolution that culminates in a breathtaking conclusion!

For more information on projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.





