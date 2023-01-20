Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San Diego Opera Presents World Premiere Of GHOSTS By Composer Nicolas Reveles

Performances run April 14-16.

Jan. 20, 2023  

San Diego Opera Presents World Premiere Of GHOSTS By Composer Nicolas Reveles

San Diego Opera's 2022-2023 season continues with another world premiere evening when the Company presents Ghosts, an evening of three horror-inspired one-act operas by local composer Nicolas Reveles on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM at the Balboa Theatre (868 4th Ave. San Diego, CA). Additional performances are April 15 at 7:30 PM and April 16 at 1 PM.

Ghosts is comprised of the three operas: Eden, with libretto by John de los Santos, who also directs the evening, explores the boundaries of madness and obsession and is a tribute to Edgar Allan Poe; Dormir, with libretto by Michael Vegas Mussman, is an imaginative exploration of what might happen when Old World spiritual practices meet the Christian belief system, when portals open and unknown, powerful entities appear; and House, with libretto by the composer, explores the idea that trauma haunts many of us, and that trauma remains in our bodies like ghosts. The evening stars mezzo-soprano Emily Fons, last heard as Rosina in the Company's drive-in performances of The Barber of Seville in 2021 and bass-baritone Ashraf Sewailam, last heard as Bartolo in 2019's The Marriage of Figaro. Rounding out the cast is mezzo-soprano Ann McMahon Quintero and tenor Andres Acosta in Company debuts. Bruce Stasyna conducts the performances. Sets are by Tim Wallace and costumes are by Faith James Steenbergen.

"I have always loved the horror genre: short stories, novels, and especially film. It's a wonder to me why more opera composers aren't drawn to the genre because it is full of opportunities for dramatic music and passionate vocal expression," shares the composer, Nicolas Reveles. "Lucia di Lammermoor, Pagliacci, and Il tabarro are notable exceptions in the standard repertory. And a smattering of Poe-influenced operas and even operas based on novels by Stephen King (Dolores Claiborne and The Shining) have appeared more recently. Dormir, completed just before the pandemic of 2020, and House, written during the early months of the pandemic, are an attempt to bring the genre of operatic horror into a smaller space where, in my mind, they would have more of an impact on audiences than in a grand theatre.

For our most current information about tickets and pricing, please visit www.sdopera.org or call 619.533.7000




THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] Comes to the Theatre School Photo
THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] Comes to the Theatre School at North Coast Rep
The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents a wild twist on Shakespeare, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] as its next student production. 
San Diego Opera Appoints Melody Moore As Artistic Administrator Photo
San Diego Opera Appoints Melody Moore As Artistic Administrator
San Diego Opera has announced that Melody Moore has been appointed to the position of Artistic Administrator after a national search. The Artistic Administrator serves as an advisor to the General Director, bringing their knowledge of technique and repertoire to assist the General Director in casting decisions.
Interview: Lauren Nicole Chapman brings Arendelle to the San Diego Civic Theatre in FROZEN Photo
Interview: Lauren Nicole Chapman brings Arendelle to the San Diego Civic Theatre in FROZEN
Lauren Nicole Chapman plays Princess Anna, who is arguably one of the most popular royals ever, so, of course, we took a moment to chat with her - because no one turns down the chance to interview a Disney princess.  Chapman and the entire talented cast bring Arendelle and FROZEN  to the San Diego Civic Theatre through Broadway San Diego January 18th - 29th. 
GUnTOPIA To Be Presented At The Roustabouts Theatre Co Photo
GUnTOPIA To Be Presented At The Roustabouts Theatre Co
The Roustabouts Theatre Co. in March of 2020 was to launch the World Premiere of Will Cooper's gUnTOPIA. Unfortunately, the production was shut down on its opening night due to Covid.

More Hot Stories For You


THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] Comes to the Theatre School at North Coast RepTHE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] Comes to the Theatre School at North Coast Rep
January 19, 2023

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents a wild twist on Shakespeare, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] as its next student production. 
San Diego Opera Appoints Melody Moore As Artistic AdministratorSan Diego Opera Appoints Melody Moore As Artistic Administrator
January 18, 2023

San Diego Opera has announced that Melody Moore has been appointed to the position of Artistic Administrator after a national search. The Artistic Administrator serves as an advisor to the General Director, bringing their knowledge of technique and repertoire to assist the General Director in casting decisions.
GUnTOPIA To Be Presented At The Roustabouts Theatre CoGUnTOPIA To Be Presented At The Roustabouts Theatre Co
January 13, 2023

The Roustabouts Theatre Co. in March of 2020 was to launch the World Premiere of Will Cooper's gUnTOPIA. Unfortunately, the production was shut down on its opening night due to Covid.
La Jolla Playhouse Announces Kat Yen as Recipient of 2023/24 Director FellowshipLa Jolla Playhouse Announces Kat Yen as Recipient of 2023/24 Director Fellowship
January 13, 2023

La Jolla Playhouse has announced Kat Yen as the recipient of its new Directing Fellow position.
Photos: First Look at BLUES IN THE NIGHT at North Coast Repertory TheatrePhotos: First Look at BLUES IN THE NIGHT at North Coast Repertory Theatre
January 10, 2023

Get a first look at Blues In The Night, which begins previews on Wednesday, January 11 at North Coast Repertory Theatre. Opening Night on Saturday, January 14, at 8pm.
share