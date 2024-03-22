San Diego Junior Theatre to Present DIARY OF A WIMPY KID: THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation’s longest-running youth theatre program, will continue its 76th Season with the San Diego Premiere of Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical!

Greg Heffley is determined not to be at the bottom of the popularity chart. He’ll leave that to his weird neighbor, Fregley. Or maybe Greg’s best friend, Rowley Jefferson. But it’s not going to be Greg. No way. Will Greg’s plans lead him to sacrifice his one true friend? Can anyone avoid the dreaded Cheese Touch? Grab a hall pass and don’t be late for an adventure familiar to anyone who actually survived middle school!

Based on the beloved books and film series, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical comes to life in this new show filled with clever and catchy songs, plenty of laughter and a relatable tale of growing up that is perfect for families and kids of all ages.

Helming the production are the trio of creatives whose Season 75 production of Matilda sold out every performance: Director, Elissa Russell; Music Director, Eliza Vedar; and Choreographer, Ricardo Valenzuela.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid will run Fridays at 7pm and Saturday and Sundays at 2pm from April 26 to May 12, 2024.

Friday, May 3 is Junior Theatre’s popular Pajama Night. Kids attending in their favorite PJs will receive a special gift.

An ASL-interpreted performance for Diary of a Wimpy Kid will be Saturday, May 11 at 2pm. For optimal seating, members of the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community can reach out directly to the box office at boxoffice@juniortheatre.com.