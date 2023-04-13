San Diego Junior Theatre Reveals New Artistic Director

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation's longest-running youth theatre program, has announced Joey Price as their new Artistic Director, effective June 1.

Joey is an SDJT alum who has been working in San Francisco and New York as an actor, director, podcaster and educator. He worked as a teaching artist and director in public schools and summer camps with the San Francisco Arts Education Project and was a longtime performer and teacher at the Upright Citizens Brigade in NYC. Joey is completing his Master's Degree in Educational Theatre in New York just prior to moving back to San Diego for this position.

Joey was a Junior Theatre student and performer for eight years and after directing a student-produced production of Company, he knew he wanted to make a career in the performing arts. "It's so wonderful to be returning to this place that set me up for success. I think an organization like JT offers so much to all young people, regardless of whether they end up pursuing a career in the arts. We're able to teach them about collaboration, problem-solving and how to advocate for yourself. JT offers students a space to explore and discover their artistry, which might be something like acting, singing or dancing, but could also be puppetry or lighting or sound design. I also hope to continue creating immersive and engaging experiences for our audiences, so young people can discover how wonderful and magical theatre is too."

James Saba, SDJT's Executive Director, shares "Joey is a tremendously innovative and insightful educator, artist and theatre manager. I am certain Joey will use the skills and values that shaped him as a student at Junior Theatre to explore new directions for taking the program into an exciting next chapter of our 75-year history. I look forward to witnessing Junior Theatre's growth under his artistic leadership."