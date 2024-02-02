San Diego Junior Theatre Presents PUFFS, March 1-17

Set against a backdrop of spells, potions and magical creatures, Puffs is a comedic and inspiring tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.

Feb. 02, 2024

San Diego Junior Theatre Presents PUFFS, March 1-17

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation's longest-running youth theatre program, continues its 76th Season with Puffs!

For seven years, a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs, who just happened to be there, too. Set against a backdrop of spells, potions and magical creatures, Puffs is a comedic and inspiring tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.

 

Filled with uproarious humor and poignant storytelling, audiences will be delighted at the heartfelt journey of these lovable misfits as they navigate challenges, forge unlikely friendships and discover the true meaning of loyalty and self-worth.

 

Junior Theatre welcomes back Hunter Brown to helm the production, having previously directed last season's hugely successful How I Became a Pirate.

 

Puffs will run Fridays at 7pm and Saturday and Sundays at 2pm from March 1 to 17, 2024.

Friday, March 8 is Puffs Character Night! Are you a Brave, Snake, Smart or Puff? Come dressed as your favorite character from the wizarding world!

Junior Theatre continues to provide an ASL-interpreted performance for each production. The ASL-interpreted performance for Puffs will be Saturday, March 16 at 2pm. For optimal seating, members of the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community can reach out directly to the box office at boxoffice@juniortheatre.com.

 

Junior Theatre strongly encourages all eligible patrons to be fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. JT recommends patrons wear masks but they are not required. Patrons should check https://juniortheatre.com/covid-19-safety/ for full details and any policy updates prior to attending a performance.

 

Since 1948, Junior Theatre's mission has been to provide engaging, innovative, high-quality theatre education and productions for children of all cultural heritage, ages, abilities, and levels of interest. Junior Theatre training fosters creativity, imagination and independent thinking which helps a young person face life's challenges and discover themselves and their place in this world. Students gain confidence, learn leadership, practice teamwork and build a skill set - not only for a theatre stage, but for the larger stage of the real world. Notable alumni include Tony Award-winning Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell, Casey Nicholaw, director/choreographer of such Broadway hits as Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon and Something Rotten!, Agnes Chu, President of Condé Nast Entertainment, and many others who have gone on to success in a variety of fields. Junior Theatre's motto is “Theatre skills are skills for life!”

 

All Junior Theatre productions are performed in Balboa Park's historic Casa del Prado Theatre, 1600 Village Place, at the corner of Old Globe Way and Village Place. Tickets are $18 - $20. Discounts are available for groups of 15 or more. For tickets and more information, visit Click Here or call the box office at 619-239-8355.




