San Diego International Film Festival Announces 2023 Slate!

The 22nd Annual San Diego International Film Festival is 'Celebrating the Power of Film' with curated screenings that inform, inspire and entertain.
POPULAR
22nd Annual San Diego International Film Festival announces an outstanding line-up of premieres from around the world. The Opening Night Film is 'THE HOLDOVERS' Director Alexander Payne (Focus Features)featuring Paul Giamattti, Dominic Sessa and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. The Full festival lineup includes (91) Films in Gala, Spotlight, Narrative, Documentary, and Short Selections; Screenings and events running from October 18th to 22nd, 2023
The 22nd Annual San Diego International Film Festival is 'Celebrating the Power of Film' with curated screenings that inform, inspire and entertain.
Film lovers will enjoy features, documentaries and shorts on the big screen. The Opening Night film premiere and party will be held at The Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park on Wednesday, October 18th. The festival will then continue from October 19th through October 22nd at the AMC14@ UTC Westfield, La Jolla, CA.
According to Tonya Mantooth, CEO/Artistic Director of the San Diego International Film Festival, "This year, our slate has been curated from over 3200 film submissions from 85 countries with compelling Social Impact Films and Q&As including Fighting Political Oppression, Environmental Sustainability, LGBTQAI+ Rights, Opioid Crisis and other topics affecting our world and our communities." Mantooth announced the following partnerships aligned with the Festival's mission to use the experience of film to explore issues of global impact, to create dialog, and ultimately to develop empathy and understanding in an increasingly diverse and complex world.
The Gary Sinise Foundation. The Festival will present the world premiere of 'Brothers After War' following three brothers and their experiences in the military both while serving and navigating reintegration. The 12 main characters from the film and military dignitaries will be in attendance for the screening. Preceding the film, will be a panel: Brothers at War, using film as a catalyst for healing.
Joey Travolta's Inclusion Films. Back by popular demand, the Festival continues its longstanding partnership with the screening of 'Lights, Camera, Friendship! - Lodi' that follows 16 young adults on the autism spectrum including a panel discussion focused on inclusive hiring practices in the entertainment industry.
Women's Museum of California. In its second year, the Women's Film Series and The Unstoppable Women's Panel continue its shared mission to discover, cultivate and amplify diverse voices of women filmmakers who help shape our cultural landscape through the art of cinematic storytelling.
Wild & Scenic Film Festival. A new partnership for the Festival, Wild & Scenic is celebrating over 20 years of inspiring environmental activism through film. We are proud to partner with them to co-present 'The Oil Machine' - a British documentary on worldwide dependence on oil.
San Diego County Native Indian Tribes. We are honored to once again have the support of the Jamul Indian Village, Sycuan Band of Kumeyaay Nation, Rincon Band of Luiseno Indians and Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians to bring a powerful Native American Film Track to this year's film festival.
Now in its 22nd year, the San Diego International Film Festival is the region's premier film festival and one of the leading stops on the film circuit. The Film Festival is proud to screen narrative, documentary and short films, both in and out of competition, vying for top award honors. The lineup below includes 91 films total, 21 Narrative Competition films, 9 Documentary Competition films, and 61 Short films.
More additions will be added to the program and announced soon.
Tickets and Passes available.
2023 SAN DIEGO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL LINE-UP
Narrative Competition (21)
A Kind of Kidnapping, Dir. D. G. Clark, UK, San Diego Premiere
A Letter from Helga, Dir. Ása Helga Hjorleifsdottir, Iceland, San Diego Premiere
Ariel - Back to Buenos Aires, Dir. Alison Murray, Canada & Argentina, San Diego Premiere
A Three Storey Comedy, Dir. Sandra Mitrovic, Serbia, West Coast Premiere
Blood for Dust, Dir. Rod Blackhurst, USA, Southern California Premiere
Brave the Dark, Dir. Damian Harris, USA, San Diego Premiere
Fresh Kills, Dir. Jennifer Esposito, USA, Southern California Premiere
Isle of Hope, Dir. Damian Romay, USA, San Diego Premiere
Junction, Dir. Bryan Greenberg, USA, World Premiere
LÍMITE, Dir. George Nicholas, Mexico/USA/Bulgaria, World Premiere
Miranda's Victim, Dir. Michelle Danner, USA, San Diego Premiere
Peafowl, Dir. BYUN Sung-bin, South Korea, San Diego Premiere
Peak Season, Dir. Henry Loevner & Steven Kanter, USA, San Diego Premiere
Scarlet Winter, Dir. Munjal Yagnik, USA, San Diego Premiere
Simón, Dir. Diego Vicentini, Venezuela & USA, West Coast Premiere
Sunlight, Dir. Claire Dix, Ireland, San Diego Premiere
The Accidental Getaway Driver, Dir. Sing J. Lee, USA, San Diego Premiere
The Holdovers, Dir. Alexander Payne, USA, San Diego Premiere
The Taste of Things, Dir. Anh Hung Tran, France, West Coast Premiere
The Portrait, Dir. Simon Ross, USA & UK, World Premiere
To Fall In Love, Dir. Michael Lewis Foster, USA, West Coast Premiere
Documentary Competition (9)
Aitamaako'tamisskapi Natosi: Before the Sun Film, Dir. Banchi Hanuse, Canada, San Diego Premiere
A Revolution on Canvas, Dir. Sara Nodjoumi and Till Schauder, USA, West Coast Premiere
Brothers After War, Dir. Jake Rademacher, USA, World Premiere
Hidden Master: The Legacy of George Platt Lynes, Dir. Sam Shahid, USA, San Diego Premiere
King of Kings : Chasing Edward Jones, Dir. Harriet Marin Jones, France, Southern California Premiere
Lights, Camera, Friendship! - Lodi, Dir. Joey Travolta, USA, World Premiere
Stella, Dir. Tyler Doehring, USA, California Premiere
The Grab, Dir. Gabriela Cowperthwaite, USA, San Diego Premiere
The Oil Machine, Dir. Emma Davie, UK, North American Premiere
Shorts Tracks Competition (61)
Animation Filmmaking:
American Sikh, Dir. Ryan Westra & Vishavjit Singh, USA, San Diego Premiere
Awakening: The First Day, Dir. Jos Diaz Contreras & Santiago Carrasquilla, USA, San Diego Premiere
Charge, Dir. Hjalti Hjalmarsson, Netherlands, San Diego Premiere
Driftwood, Dir. Christopher Hills Eaton, USA, San Diego Premiere
Flutter, Dir. Adam Reed Levy, USA, San Diego Premiere
Gene's 6th Symphony, Dir. Jordi Garcie, USA, World Premiere
I Am From Palestine, Dir. Iman Zawahry, USA, San Diego Premiere
Liv&Bell "Hearty Soup of Fruitful Forest", Dir. Natsuki Kida, Japan, United States Premiere
Morning Joy, Dir. John Henry Hinkel, USA & Serbia, San Diego Premiere
My Tiny Friends, Dir. Jiyoung Park, USA, San Diego Premiere
Stories to be Remembered, Dir. David Calderon, Canada, San Diego Premiere
Docudrama:
Forgiving Johnny, Dir. Ben Proudfoot, USA, San Diego Premiere
KINGDOME, Dir. Shawn Antoine II, USA, California Premiere
Our Children's River, Dir.Dominic Gill, USA, West Coast Premiere
Running With Emilio, Dir. Lynn Ellenberg & Sholom Ellenberg, USA, West Coast Premiere
Squid Fleet, Dir. Ed Ou & Will N. Miller, USA, San Diego Premiere
The Night Doctrine, Dir. Almudena Toral & Mauricio Rodriguez Pons, USA, Southern California Premiere
For Shorts & Giggles
Confessions, Dir. Stephanie Kaznocha, USA, San Diego Premiere
Favourites, Dir. Nick Russell, Australia, World Premiere
HALMONI'S POT (GRANDMA'S POT), Dir. A. L. Lee, USA, San Diego Premiere
MANBAG, Dir. Pieter De Cnudde, Belgium, North American Premiere
Scream Gardens, Dir. Jenson Titus & Sam Nulman, USA, World Premiere
The Breakthrough, Dir. Daniel Sinclair, USA, San Diego Premiere
The Firefighter's Ball, Dir. Baptiste Drapeau, France, United States Premiere
Global Consciousness:
Every Five Miles, Dir. Vincent Lambe, Ireland, North American Premiere
JA (Water), Dir. Christian Cavazos, Mexico, United States Premiere
Lambing, Dir. Katie McNeice, Ireland, Southern California Premiere
Our Males and Females, Dir. Ahmad Alyaseer, Jordan, San Diego Premiere
Teddy, Dir. Thom Lunshopf, Netherlands, North American Premiere
Evocative Storytelling
Demon Box, Dir. Sean Wainsteim, Canada, San Diego Premiere
Each Lovely Thing, Dir. Paloma Nozicka, USA, San Diego Premiere
Motherland, Dir. Christina Yoon, USA & South Korea, San Diego Premiere
nothing, except everything., Dir. Wesley Wang, USA, San Diego Premiere
TIAN HEI HEI, Dir. Jina Miao, USA, World Premiere
Short & Sweet:
Goodbye Persil, Dir. Ugo Savouillan, France, North American Premiere
Under Refurbishment, Dir. Griffin Douglass, USA, San Diego Premiere
Share For Me, Dir. Alexander Georges, USA, San Diego Premiere
Sweet Refuge, Dir. Maryam Mir, USA, San Diego Premiere
Desi Standard Time Travel, Dir. Kashif Pasta, Canada, San Diego Premiere
Student Showcase:
DISCHARGED, Dir. Bridget Taylor, USA, World Premiere
iCare, Dir. Bruno Urzi, UK, San Diego Premiere
Rickshaw, Dir. Raphaël Hernandez, UK, San Diego Premiere
Starstruck, Dir. Jonathan Gotlib, Israel, San Diego Premiere
The External-Internal Monologue of an Interdependent Insomniac, Dir. Julian Felix Aaronson, USA, San Diego Premiere
TOM & CINDA, Dir. Eva Neuwirth, USA, World Premiere
Virgins for Satan, Dir. Ashlynn Judy, USA, San Diego Premiere
Waves Apart, Dir. Josh Greene, USA, San Diego Premiere
Unhinged
CORNERBOY, Dir. Kai Kurve, Germany, San Diego Premiere
Feng Shui, Dir. Kamran Rathod, USA, San Diego Premiere
Ice Cream. Sladoled, Dir. Steve Spremo, USA, San Diego Premiere
Kakor (Cookies), Dir. Alessandro Stigliano, Sweden, North American Premiere
Pushover, Dir. Brian Lederman, USA, World Premiere
Room Tone, Dir. Michael Gabriele, USA, San Diego Premiere
The Wondrous Worlds of Piero Maria, Dir. Helena Guerra, Brazil, North American Premiere
Trundle and the Lost Borscht of Atlantis, Dir. Laura Lee, USA, San Diego Premiere
Zae is Zendaya, Dir. Tyler Davis, USA, San Diego Premiere
When Worlds Collide:
A Wedding Day, Dir. Brendan Beachman, USA, San Diego Premiere
Cataract, Dir. Jonatan Egholm Keis, Denmark, Southern California Premiere
Motherland, Dir. Christina Yoon, USA & South Korea, San Diego Premiere
Faranak, Dir. Mehrnoush Alia, Iran, San Diego Premiere
THINGS UNHEARD OF, Dir. Ramazan Kilic, Turkey, West Coast Premiere
The San Diego International Film Festival is the region's premier film event and one of the leading stops on the independent festival circuit. The Festival offers a totally unique film experience; including world premieres, never before seen studio releases and the best in independent filmmaking. We believe cinema is a catalyst for positive change. The festival programming is diverse - however everyone has a genre that speaks to their heart - including us. With a passion for social impact topics, we've focused the lens on curated independent films that explore the issues affecting our world including homelessness, prejudice, pollution of the world's rivers, animal and environmental extinction, sustainability, sex-trafficking, military stories and more.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Videos
|The Angel Next Door
North Coast Repertory Theatre (9/06-10/01) PHOTOS
|Sumo
La Jolla Playhouse (9/26-10/22)
|Ultimate Christmas Show (abridged)
Oceanside Theatre Company (12/08-12/24)
|IT: A Pennywise Parody Musical
OB Playhouse (9/22-10/31)
|Mary Poppins
Poway Center for the Performing Arts (9/15-9/17)
|Enjoy Your Favorite HBO Max Movies & TV Shows Without Internet Show
Breathing Storytellers (3/21-3/22)
|DRAGON MAMA
Diversionary Theatre (9/14-10/08)
|Messiah vis à vis El Mesías G.F. HANDEL MESSIAH (Full Performance)
SAINTS CONSTANTINE & HELEN GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH (12/09-12/10)
|The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical
La Jolla Playhouse (8/29-10/01)
|Rent
OB Playhouse (11/17-12/23)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You