SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL COMES TO The Christian Theater Arts Project

The Christian Theater Arts Project (CTAP), a dynamic and faith-driven non-profit arts program, is thrilled to announce its newest production, "SpongeBob the Musical". With a cast of over 50 local children ages 8-13, this vibrant and energetic stage adaptation brings the characters from Nickelodeon's hit show to life in a tale of hope, friendship, and the power of optimism.

After years of performing in Fallbrook, CA, CTAP recently made the move to renting the auditorium at Liberty High School and establishing roots in the Menifee community. Renowned for its commitment to excellence in the performing arts, CTAP offers not only quarterly productions but also classes that foster good character and life skills in participants of all ages and abilities. This production of "SpongeBob the Musical" continues CTAP's tradition of bringing high-quality, family-friendly entertainment to Menifee.

When the undersea city of Bikini Bottom faces the threat of a volcanic eruption, it's up to SpongeBob and his friends to unite and save their world from impending doom. Each musical number was composed by a familiar pop artist, including John Legend, Sara Bareilles, Lady Antebellum, Steven Tyler, Panic at the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might be Giants, David Bowie, and more.

Performances will take place at Liberty High School (32255 Leon Rd, Winchester, CA 92596) on February 3, 4, 10, and 11. Saturday performances include a matinee at 1:00 PM and an evening show at 6:00 PM. Sunday performances will take place at 2:00 PM.

Tickets reservations are available at theaterartsproject.org or at the box office an hour before performances begin. Join us for an experience that promises to be as hilarious as it is heartwarming, proving once again that the power of optimism can indeed save the world.