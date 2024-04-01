SENSE OF DECENCY To Have World Premiere At North Coast Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SENSE OF DECENCY by Jake Broder will have its world premiere debut at North Coast Repertory Theatre. Based on the book The Nazi and the Psychiatrist by Jack El-Hai, performances Beginning Wednesday, April 17, 2024, running Through Sunday, May 12, 2024. The production i directed by David Ellenstein.

Jake Broder has crafted a surprise-filled exploration into what makes people tick- filled with unexpected revelations, magic, and insight. A World Premiere theatrical foray into an historic meeting promises intrigue and theatrical sparks. When WWII ended, the Nuremburg trials were underway. Herman Göring was the highest-ranking Nazi alive. An American Army psychiatrist, Dr. Douglas M. Kelley, was tasked with interviewing him extensively and keeping him fit for trial. What happened in that fateful room had profound and unexpected consequences for both men. Based on the book “The Nazi and the Psychiatrist” by Jack El-Hai.Directed by David Ellenstein. Dramatic gold that is certain to enthrall history buffs and serious theatre-goers alike.

The film Nuremberg, based on Jack El-Hai's book, The Nazi and the Psychiatrist, is now in production in Hungary, which stars Russell Crowe (Göring), Rami Malek (Kelley) and Michael Shannon (Supreme Court Justice Robert H. Jackson – chief prosecutor). Featured players include Richard E. Grant, Leo Woodall, and John Slattery, among others.

David Ellenstein directs Frank Corrado*, Brendan Ford*, and Lucy Davenport*, in SENSE OF DECENCY. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Resident Scenic Designer), Matthew Novotny (Co-Light Design), Eric Montierth (Co-Light Design), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), Steve Leffue (Sound Design), Mat FitzGerald (Projection Design), Audrey Casteris (Props Design) and Peter Herman (Hair & Wig Design). Evelyn G. Myers*, is the Production Stage Manager, and Katelyn Slater (Production Assistant).

Tickets

SENSE OF DECENCY previews begin Wednesday, April 17th. Opening Night is set for Saturday, April 20th, at 8 pm. The play runs Wednesday, April 17th to Sunday, May 12th, with performances on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm, with Sundays at 7pm. Added matinee performances at 2pm on Friday, April 19th and Wednesday, May 8th. There will be a talkback with the artistic director and cast on Friday, April 26th. (See schedule below).

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $49 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Weeknights - $62, Wed. & Sat. Matinees/Sat. Eve. - $74; Sun. Night - $60. For ticket information and to secure your seats for SENSE OF DECENCY, call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org. Join us for a night of unforgettable entertainment.