SD Junior Theatre Announces 75th Anniversary Season

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation's longest-running youth theatre program, has announced its 75th Season, the Best Year Ever.

Executive Director, James Saba shares, "There's a whole lotta NEW going on this season at the oldest youth theatre in the nation. Season 75 is jam-packed with four JT premieres including The SpongeBob Musical, Grace for President...and Roald Dahl's Matilda will finally get an opportunity to make her long-awaited post-pandemic entrance on the Casa del Prado stage! We are excited (and a little terrified) for our students and audiences to explore the world of Edgar Allan Poe through a new, devised work led by guest director Blake McCarty called Edgar Allan Poe's Gruesome Gallery of Grotesquerie, and overjoyed to revisit a family favorite like How I Became a Pirate. Please come join us in making Season 75 Junior Theatre's Best Year Ever!"

The SpongeBob Musical, October 28 - November 13, 2022

Based on the Series by Stephen Hillenburg | Book by Kyle Jarrow | Musical Production Conceived by Tina Landau

The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. This award-winning musical, based on the beloved animated series, demonstrates how the power of optimism really can save the world! Junior Theatre is excited to welcome back Lightning Thief director, Jason Blitman, to helm this JT premiere!

Edgar Allan Poe's Gruesome Gallery of Grotesquerie, January 13 - 22, 2023

Based on the work of Edgar Allan Poe

Through tales of murderous madmen or supernatural mystery, Poe's enigmatic musings endure because they allow us to confront some of our greatest fears and delight in the darkness while reflecting on our own life. Co-developed in collaboration with Junior Theatre students and performers, this wholly original production will fuse storytelling, poetry, music, movement and puppetry to explore the works of Edgar Allan Poe. This celebration of all things macabre is a JT World Premiere!

How I Became a Pirate, March 3 - 19, 2023

Book, Music & Lyrics by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman

Sail off on a fantastic musical excursion when a band of comical pirates lands at North Beach looking for an expert digger to join their crew. Braid Beard and his mates enlist young Jeremy Jacob as they look for the perfect spot to bury their treasure. Jeremy finds that adventuring can be lots of fun, but also learns that love and home are treasures you can't find on any map! The whole family will love this delightful and swashbuckling musical adventure.

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical, April 28 - May 14, 2023

Book by Dennis Kelly | Music & Lyrics by Tim Minchin | Based on the Book, Matilda by Roald Dahl

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her teacher, Miss Honey, who begins to recognize and appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality. Facing off with the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, Matilda's courage and cleverness could be the students' saving grace! With high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, children and adults alike will be thrilled by the story of this special girl with the extraordinary imagination!

Grace for President, June 30 - July 9, 2023

Adapted for the Stage by Joan Cushing | Based on the Book by Kelly S. DiPucchio

Grace is stunned to discover that all U.S. presidents have been men! She decides to kick off her own political career by running for president of her class. Grace faces off against a popular boy and wins in a surprising way! Based on the book by Kelly S. DiPucchio and adapted for the stage by Joan Cushing, this entertaining and inspirational musical about girl power is perfect for all ages!

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, July 21 - August 6, 2023

Music by Richard Rodgers | Lyrics & Original Book by Oscar Hammerstein II | New Book by Douglas Carter Bean

This adaptation of the beloved musical showcases some of the songwriting duo's loveliest tunes, including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible," and "Ten Minutes Ago," as well as some new characters and surprising twists. Add a dash of fairy-tale romance, magical onstage transformations and the iconic pumpkin and glass slippers-and you're guaranteed to have a ball! Cinderella will put a spell on audiences of all ages!

All Shows Subject to availability.

The final Saturday performance of each production will be ASL- interpreted, made possible by a generous contribution from The Conrad Prebys Foundation. Members of the Deaf community may reach out directly to the box office for optimal seating.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on September 1! All Junior Theatre productions are performed in Balboa Park's historic Casa del Prado Theatre, at the corner of Old Globe Way and Village Place. Tickets are $16 - $18. Discounts available for groups of 15 or more. For tickets and more information, visit www.juniortheatre.com, or call the box office at 619-239-8355.

To celebrate 75 years of providing high quality productions and theatre education for San Diego's youth, The Junior Theatre Parent Auxiliary is kicking off JT's Anniversary Season with the JTogether Picnic on Saturday, August 13 from 11:00am to 1:00pm in front of the Casa del Prado Theatre. All are welcome! There will be music, some food and drink available for purchase and information regarding upcoming classes, camps and shows.