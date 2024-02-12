SACRA/PROFANA Performs 'The Hope of Loving' This Month

SACRA/PROFANA presents The Hope of Loving, Saturday, February 24, 2024, 3:00 p.m. at Christ United Presbyterian Church (3025 Fir St, San Diego, CA 92102). Tickets are $10-$35.

Inspired by the work of prominent civil rights and social justice leaders such as Martin Luther King Jr., Mary McLeod Bethune, and James Baldwin, The Hope of Loving features pieces that remind us that the struggle toward equality, compassion, and change goes on. The choice of hope and love over despair and hate is a daily one, and the responsibility lies within each of us to uplift the collective cause. 

Musical selections for The Hope of Loving  include the Mary McLeod Bethune Suite by Judie Batie; Song of Hope by Florence Price; Lift Every Voice and Sing arranged by Roland Carter; and I Choose Love by Mark A. Miller

Conducting will be SACRA/PROFANA Artistic Director Juan Carlos Acosta

“The Hope of Loving takes on the subject of racial justice and equality in this country and is inspired by the work of luminaries such as Langston Hughes, Mary McLeod Bethune, James Baldwin, and Dr. Martin Luther King, who in the face of hatred and oppression taught us all the power of love,” said Acosta. “Overall, six of the eight composers in this concert are black, and three are women.”

SACRA/PROFANA is acclaimed for its musical diversity; merging pop, classical, and contemporary music with its commitment to amplifying the artistic voices of women, and individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds, alongside traditional works. 

THE HOPE OF LOVING MUSICAL SELECTIONS

I Choose Love by Mark A. Miller was written for Emanuel AME Church in Charleston South Carolina and is a response to the anti-black mass shooting there at a bible study in 2015.”

The Mary McLeod Bethune Suite is a collection of five choral pieces drawn directly from Mary McLeod Bethune's last will and testament. Dr. Bethune was the first in her family not to be born into slavery; she went on to be a civil rights pioneer and activist, a champion of African American women's rights, an advisor to presidents, and a groundbreaking educator.

Song of Hope by Florence Price is a devotional piece about hope and freedom in the face of hatred and persecution. It draws upon musical and thematic elements of the spirituals for an impressive display of musical forces including two soloists, chorus, and piano. Ms. Price was the first composer of African descent to have a performance by a major national symphony orchestra. Florence Price is having a bit of a resurgence in the last couple of decades with recent performances by the Chicago Symphony, New York Philharmonic, and many others.

Can You See by Zanaida Robles weaves together elements of the "Star Spangled Banner" with statements from protest signs at various types of demonstrations to make a statement about the ideals of the democratic process, our shortcomings as a nation, and the encouragement for individual and communal action.

SACRA/PROFANA’S FIFTEENTH SEASON

“Our fifteenth season is dedicated to finding ways in which love connects us, love empowers us, and love redeems us,” said Acosta. “Our programs speak to the love that overcomes hate, the love and care for creation that redeems its destruction, and the love for each other that gives us a sense of identity. We highlight a broad array of compositional voices, from lauded works of the traditional choral repertoire to a world premiere written specifically for this community. Most importantly, we use our voices to help shine a light on those who are actively engaged in the work of making our community and world a better place."

The Hope of Loving

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, 3:00 p.m.  

Christ United Presbyterian Church

3025 Fir St, San Diego, CA 92102

Tickets: Advanced Reserved: $35/Adult, $30/Senior & Military, $20/Students.

General Admission: $25/Adult, $20/Senior & Military, $10/Students




