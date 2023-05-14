Review: XANADU brings Muses, Love, and Legwarmers to San Diego Musical Theatre

Music, muses, and magic, XANADU at San Diego Musical Theatre brings the stage adoption of an infamous 1980's movie to life through June 4th.

The show is a spoof on the movie musical of the same name, from 1980 starring Olivia Newton-John, that was panned as outrageously bad. The musical takes a "so bad it's good" approach that is full of neon, glitter, and of course those infamous roller skates.

It opens on Venice beach where sidewalk artist Sonny (Jordan Markus) literally meets his muse Clio (Krista Feallock) who is pretending to be an Australian named Kira, so she doesn't reveal her mythological nature to him. Magic and mischief collide, and soon Clio/Kira finds that she may have violated one of Zeus' most important rule: never fall in love with a human.

So with tongue firmly in cheek, the show not only comments on it's source material "This is the 80s. The muses are in retreat. They'll just take some stinkaroo movie throw it on stage and call it a show!" but also embraces the ridiculousness of it.

The musical numbers are is a mix of 1980s pop classics like "Magic", "I'm Alive", Have You Never Been Mellow", and the titular "Xanadu."

Along with Feallock and Markus as the leading lovers Kira and Sonny, the rest of the company includes Wendy Waddell, Cody Bianchi, Annie Buckley, Domo D'dante, Taylor Henderson, Isabelle Jennings-Pickering, Daisy Martinez, Meghan O'Brien Lowery, Sarah Pierce, and Wendy Waddell.

Hendeson and Waddell bring some magic mischief and evil cackles as two of the muse sisters who don't love that Clio/Kira has always been the favorite.

Everyone seems to be having fun, as they skate and dance through the story, with choreography by Allison Bibicoff, with colorful costumes by Chong Mi Land. The sets are simple but effective, allowing for room for Sonny's sidewalk art, a fun sight gag about corded phones, and a lot of roller skating.

Directed by Jason Blitman, who among his credits was part of the off-Broadway production team for THE LIGHTING THIEF, another modern mythological adventure, is familiar with bringing mythology to the stage in fun and creative ways.

This musical is roughly 90 minutes without intermission and may transport you back to a decade when leg warmers were the height of fashion and if you had a pair of skates you could go anywhere.

How To Get Tickets

XANADU is playing at San Diego Musical Theatre through June 4th. For ticket and showtime information go to www.sdmt.org

Photo Credit: Cast of XANADU by San Diego Musical Theatre




