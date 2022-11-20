Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE CHILDREN at MOXIE Theatre ponders what price you are willing to pay today for the future of tomorrow

Review: THE CHILDREN at MOXIE Theatre ponders what price you are willing to pay today for the future of tomorrow

Playing through December 4th

Nov. 20, 2022  

THE CHILDREN, a play by Lucy Kirkwood now playing at MOXIE Theatre through December 4th is a funny, and thought-provoking play brought to life through strong direction and excellent performances. Set in a world after a disastrous event, it asks how much are we willing to mortgage the future to avoid paying the price of our actions today.

Hazel (Vanessa Dinning), and Robin (Neil McDonald) are retired scientists who live in a small cottage on the coast of England, just outside of the "exclusion zone" of the nuclear plant they worked at for years that recently had a major disaster. When Rose (Catalina Maynard), a former coworker at the plant, suddenly appears after 38 years her presence is as much a world-shattering event for them as the nuclear disaster was for the world.

Under thoughtful direction by Kim Strassburger the pacing and interactions are cleverly teased throughout the pacing as the tensions build to a breaking point. The play is very funny, and each scene uncovers another layer of subtext, showing how mired their histories are with each other and have stayed simmering and ready for combustion even after all this time.

Dinning as Hazel is excellent, her life as a scientist and mother of four children is apparent in her efficiency, domesticity, perceptiveness, and ability to try to maintain her temper as it becomes increasingly challenged by Rose and her purpose. She and Maynard spark against each other in a polite dance of hospitality and hostility.

Maynard as Rose is smart and has the knowing air of one who thinks she knows private secrets. She is Hazel's opposite; no children and is a casual world traveler, and as tensions rise she is still in response to Hazel's constant movements. Rose knows her complacency in many past events has created present challenges, some of which she is there to address.

Review: THE CHILDREN at MOXIE Theatre ponders what price you are willing to pay today for the future of tomorrow

McDonald as Neil is both a loving family man and a lab tech lothario who is struggling to accept that both his age and his actions have led to unexpected revelations. He also provides additional insights into Hazel and Rose, both who they were and who they are now.

The plant they all worked on has caused a massive ecological event, and all three are reacting to it in different ways. The real questions of the play come as the play ruminates on the future and who is responsible to pay for those mistakes. Does your sense of social responsibility increase with having children, or does it narrow down to the good of those you know and love? How much are people willing to sacrifice today for the future they may not see?

The cottage designed by Julie Lorenz is cozy if spartan, and because Hazel and Robin live just outside the exclusion zone means rationed electricity, drinking bottled water, and taking safety precautions. All this only underscores how much people can purposefully ignore how precarious their "normal" is, a state which can only be achieved through severe force of will.

How To Get Tickets

THE CHILDREN is playing at MOXIE Theatre through December 4th/ For ticket and show time information go to www.moxieteatre.com

Photo Credit: Catalina Maynard, Vanessa Dinning, and Neil McDonald in THE CHILDREN, photo courtesy of Daren Scott




Interview: Madeline Grace Jones, Sarah Joyce, Jeffrey Rashad, And Michael Underhill bring Photo
Interview: Madeline Grace Jones, Sarah Joyce, Jeffrey Rashad, And Michael Underhill bring MEASURE FOR MEASURE to The Old Globe
Madeline Grace Jones, Sarah Joyce, Jeffrey Rashad, and Michael Underhill talk about their experience working on MEASURE FOR MEASURE which is playing through November 20th at The Old Globe.
Review: HAMILTON Brings the Musical Revelation About the American Revolution Back to the S Photo
Review: HAMILTON Brings the Musical Revelation About the American Revolution Back to the San Diego Civic Theatre
It can seem a reasonable question to ask of a musical that was so explosively popular that it dominated music charts, history lessons, current-day politics, and social issues all at once - now that some time has passed, is it worth the hype?   Well, the touring production of  HAMILTON now playing at Broadway  San Diego through November  20th yes, the hype is real and it is worth being in the “room where it happens.”
The Puccini Duo: SUOR ANGELICA and GIANNI SCHICCHI Continues San Diego Operas Mainstage Se Photo
The Puccini Duo: SUOR ANGELICA and GIANNI SCHICCHI Continues San Diego Opera's Mainstage Season
San Diego Opera's 2022-2023 Season continues with The Puccini Duo: a double-bill of the tragic Suor Angelica and the witty comic opera Gianni Schicchi on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the San Diego Civic Theatre for four performances. Additional performances are February 14, 17, and 19 (matinee), 2023.
Lamplighters Community Theatre to Present THE GIFTS OF THE MAGI Opening This Month Photo
Lamplighters Community Theatre to Present THE GIFTS OF THE MAGI Opening This Month
Lamplighters Community Theatre will present The Gifts of the Magi November 25th through December 18th, 2022.

From This Author - E.H. Reiter


Interview: Madeline Grace Jones, Sarah Joyce, Jeffrey Rashad, And Michael Underhill bring MEASURE FOR MEASURE to The Old GlobeInterview: Madeline Grace Jones, Sarah Joyce, Jeffrey Rashad, And Michael Underhill bring MEASURE FOR MEASURE to The Old Globe
November 18, 2022

Madeline Grace Jones, Sarah Joyce, Jeffrey Rashad, and Michael Underhill talk about their experience working on MEASURE FOR MEASURE which is playing through November 20th at The Old Globe.
Review: HAMILTON Brings the Musical Revelation About the American Revolution Back to the San Diego Civic TheatreReview: HAMILTON Brings the Musical Revelation About the American Revolution Back to the San Diego Civic Theatre
November 17, 2022

It can seem a reasonable question to ask of a musical that was so explosively popular that it dominated music charts, history lessons, current-day politics, and social issues all at once - now that some time has passed, is it worth the hype?   Well, the touring production of  HAMILTON now playing at Broadway  San Diego through November  20th yes, the hype is real and it is worth being in the “room where it happens.”
Interview: Director Daniel Jáquez on helping MÍA: ALL MINE at Bocón make its US premiere in English and Spanish performancesInterview: Director Daniel Jáquez on helping MÍA: ALL MINE at Bocón make its US premiere in English and Spanish performances
November 9, 2022

MÍA: ALL MINE makes its US premiere with a powerful and thoughtful play to the stage for theatre audiences of all ages.  Presented by Bocón, a theatre company that has dedicated itself to creating art for audiences of all ages, director Daniel Jáquez talks about working on this show and directing it for English and Spanish performances through November 20th.
Interview: Tyler Tafolla talks about bringing theatre and magic in his new musical SCOTT ROBBINS AND THE TRAVELING SHOWInterview: Tyler Tafolla talks about bringing theatre and magic in his new musical SCOTT ROBBINS AND THE TRAVELING SHOW
November 8, 2022

Playwright and composer Tyler Tafolla brings a sense of wonder and celebrates the imagination and magic that can only come from performing in his new musical comedy SCOTT ROBBINS AND THE TRAVELING SHOW.  Tafolla talks about creating the piece and his work and inspiration to create this piece.  Playing as a guest production at Diversionary Theatre Friday, November 11th and Saturday, November 12th only,
Review: INTO THE BREECHES! at North Coast Repertory TheatreReview: INTO THE BREECHES! at North Coast Repertory Theatre
November 1, 2022

Behind-the-scenes antics, a play within a play, and costumed comedy are well loved because they work, and INTO THE BREECHES! combines them in wartime for a fun night at the theatre.  INTO THE BREECHES! is playing at North Coast Repertory Theatre through November 13th. 