Review: DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE at North Coast Repertory Theatre

Playing through November 19th

By: Nov. 01, 2023

The tale of DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE  comes to life on the North Coast repertory stage proving that it doesn’t matter how old this story may be, the tale of the inner struggle between good and evil is always a compelling one.  With a talented cast, clever staging, and an adaption by Jeffrey Hatcher, this play offers a new way to approach this old tale.   DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE is playing through November 19th.

For anyone who needs the refresher, this Victorian-set morality tale is a suspenseful contemplation on the fine line that keeps man and monster separated.  Bruce Turk plays Dr. Henry Jekyll, a doctor and scientist who ponders how to separate the good and bad duality in man's nature, for the good of all of society.  Unfortunately for him, his experiment has resulted in a fracture of his personality, and there are times when his darker side is revealed in the presence of Mr. Hyde, played by Conner Marx.

Jekyll, who by day fights the brutality of so-called professionals in the medical profession, and argues for empathy for others, seems to have no memory of his ever more frequent outings as the coarser and more volatile Hyde.  When a lovely and feisty young woman named Elizabeth, played by Ciarra Stroud, catches both of their attention, the stakes grow higher as both personalities fight for control of their one life.

The show's talented ensemble also includes Jacob Bruce, Katie MacNichol, and Christopher M. Williams.  All of them play multiple characters,  providing wonderful fluid flexibility as they morph from Jekyll and Hyde, along with Turk and Marx.  They all work together well, blending seamlessly into shadows and reappearing as new characters while never interrupting the flow of the story.

Directed by Shana Wride, the show feels very exposition-heavy in the first act but has an ever-growing tension that pays off in the more active second act.  The show plays with shadows and light, lighting by Matthew Novotny and Erik Montierth, which allows for an effective atmosphere as well as an effective murder in silhouette.  The sound design by Melanie Chen Cole accentuates the overall feeling of the melodrama. The costumes by Elisa Benzoni, are all identical save for a small difference for Elizabeth, allowing everyone in the cast to become a part of Jekyll’s ever more twisted psyche as the story progresses.

It features a minimalist set by Marty Burnett, the look of riveted metal framing all around as if everyone is trapped in the world that they have built themselves into adding to the sense of oppression.  The only way in or out is a moveable red door that sets the different locations entrances and exits.

While the source story by Robert Louis Stevenson may have been written in 1886, DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE at North Coast Repertory proves that this psychological funhouse full of twisted reflections and paths that led nowhere is as effective today as it was then.

How To Get Tickets

DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE is playing through November 19th. For ticket and show time information go to www.northcoastrep.org 



Photo Credit:  North Coast Repertory Theatre and Courtesy of Aaron Rumley




Review: DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE at North Coast Repertory Theatre

