Review: DISHWASHER DREAMS at The Old Globe

DISHWASHER DREAMS at The Old Globe offers a first-generation glimpse at a family raising children and working on assimilating their culture and transitions once in America. Written and performed by Alaudin Ullah, this story is a specific tribute to this family that will also resonate with people of all backgrounds. DISHWASHER DREAMS is playing through October 15th at The Old Globe.

Alaudin Ullah is a standup comedian and was one of the first comedians on national television, now he honed those skills to bring his family story to the stage. His father, Habib Ullah, was a Bangladeshi immigrant who snuck out of his homeland (which at the time was East Pakistan before it became Bangladesh) to settle in Spanish Harlem. He got a job as a dishwasher, where he and his coworkers talked about pursuing their passions, one of whom dreamed of being an actor, and eventually “Sid” as Habib knew him, was the famous Sidney Poitier.

Habib built his life in Harlem, and after some highs and lows, went back to Bangladesh to find a bride, and married a divorcee who was looking for a new life, so New York worked perfectly. There they raised a family, and Alaudin tells about growing up with his brother, watching Bollywood films, trying to carve out their own identity as Americans, and being raised Muslim. The story has plenty of dramatic and touching instances, with moments of laughter, love, and sadness.

Alaudin paints a colorful picture with lots of heart of his life; as his choices start to conflict with his parent's ideas on how he should live, practice religion, and express himself. Ullah’s love of movies and baseball is woven throughout, as he dreams of seeing himself on the television or movie screens, and sitting in the seats watching Reggie Jackson play one more time.

As Alaudin grows older he wrestles with his feelings about Hollywood’s portrayal of Muslims, and the realization that he and his father may have had more in common than he knew. Because of his experience as a comedian Ullah really shines when relaying a funny story about his family, or when adding in comments to the audience as they react. His frustration with the stereotype of how Muslims should sound or act, especially in Hollywood, is another bright spot. His love for his family shines through it all.

Ullah is warm and open, but his physicality reads a bit stiff as he moves around the mostly bare stage with a single chair. His delivery is animated, and heartfelt, but doesn’t feel entirely cohesive as he transitions from one story into another, or when taking a turn into the more serious. The story covers a variety of interesting topics, trying to honor and not disappoint his hardworking parents, pursuing a field in entertainment, and fighting against racism and anti-Muslim sentiment within that space. Yet, Ullah's journey as a comedian between performing at Don't Tell Mamas in New York to writing and performing this show feels a bit sparse.

Directed by Chy Yew, the blocking has him moving around the stage designed by Yu Shibagaki, and the lighting by Ashuman Bhaia highlights each location. For a story as colorful and layered as this, the overall feeling is a bit somber.

Accompanying Alaudin on stage is tabla percussionist Avirodh Sharma, who provides intricate and expressive musical accompaniment throughout. Do not be late for this show, as Sharma has a delightful time warming up the audience just before the show starts.

DISHWASHER DREAMS shows the journey made as two generations of an immigrant family approach work, dreams, and each other in America.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rich Soublet II