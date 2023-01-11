Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: ANNE AKIKO MEYERS And THE SAN DIEGO SYMPHONY at The California Center For The Arts, Escondido

Review: ANNE AKIKO MEYERS And THE SAN DIEGO SYMPHONY at The California Center For The Arts, Escondido

A new violin concerto delights the audience.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Albert Roussel's Suite No. 2 from the Bacchus et Ariane ballet is an unusual concert opener. Instead of a typically spirited curtain-raiser, it offers Debussy-like textures and emotions from wistful to chaotic. It's a chance for many soloists and every section to impress. And impress they did, beginning with short moody solos from clarinet, flute and bassoon, soon joined by concert-master Jeff Thayer's warm Stradivarius.

The California Center for the Performing Arts has a smaller stage and a more intimate feel than that of most symphony halls. That worked in favor of Thayer and other soloists, all of them performing well even at the most frenzied of Ariane's orgiastic moments with

Review: ANNE AKIKO MEYERS And THE SAN DIEGO SYMPHONY at The California Center For The Arts, Escondido
Domingo Hindoyan (Composer's Website)

Bacchus god of wine (though less media-worthy, also agriculture). Guided ably by a clearly committed Domingo Hindoyan, instrument sections too made the most of Roussel's rapidly varying moods and changing tempos. Hindoyan is yet another fine conductor with musical origins in Venezuela's El Systema.

Mexican composer Arturo Márquez's Fandango for Violin and orchestra was the evening's main attraction. It was written for the violinist Anne Akiko Meyers who performed it on a Guarneri purchased for $16 million. On lifetime loan to her she's said, "It is totally like you're walking around with a Matisse or a Picasso or a Monet on your back."

When Meyers made her gentle entry in the first movement, the ravishing sound made a strong case that the instrument was a bargain. Even when cadenzas entered the higher registers, the sound remained wonderfully rich, never displaying the colorless shrill sound of lesser instruments.

The violinist appeared in a flamboyant floor-length dress. Its pattern of bright, colorful flowers delightfully echoed the concerto's orchestral colors.

Meyer's total immersion was evident in facial expressions and swaying movements as the music danced, charmed and thrilled. She ended one interval of virtuosic runs, trills and

Review: ANNE AKIKO MEYERS And THE SAN DIEGO SYMPHONY at The California Center For The Arts, Escondido
Anne Akiko Meyers (R. Bierman)

multiple stops with a violent stroke down, one a Flamenco guitarist would have been proud of. Her "take that" expression provoked a few appreciative laughs, causing her to turn and exchange pleased smiles with Concertmaster Thayer. She'd earlier exchanged similarly delighted smiles with the conductor, as they acknowledged a movement's perfection.

When I heard Meyers with Gustavo Dudamel in the concerto's world premiere at the Hollywood Bowl last year, I came away with the impression that the three-movement work has a chance to enter the standard repertoire. My second hearing of its tonal melodies, colorful orchestration and infectious Latin rhythms strengthened that impression.

Igor Stravinsky's Petrushka was probably the only familiar work for many in the audience. Like the preceding pieces, it was inspired by traditional ethnic melodies and dances. Russia prevails in the ballet's description of the adventures of three puppets who come to life to form a tragic love triangle, but Stravinsky also quoted popular tunes from other countries.

All the notes were there in Hindoyan's interpretation, but more could have been made of Stravinsky's perky sarcasm as he describes the actions of puppet rivals come to life. Just missed too was the full impact of pulsing riotous excitement as an uninhibited crowd cavorts drunkenly at St. Petersburg's Shrovetide Fair.

Sections and soloists again proved themselves worthy of greater national recognition as they navigated Stravinsky's difficult score, but the evening's closer never matched the electricity and energy of the concert's first half.

For a schedule of coming San Diego Symphony concerts visit the San Diego Symphony website.




Photos: First Look at BLUES IN THE NIGHT at North Coast Repertory Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at BLUES IN THE NIGHT at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Get a first look at Blues In The Night, which begins previews on Wednesday, January 11 at North Coast Repertory Theatre. Opening Night on Saturday, January 14, at 8pm.
MOXIE Theatre Presents BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA Photo
MOXIE Theatre Presents BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA
There is a rule in theatre that producers know well. Never put a live animal on stage unless you want them to steal the show. And while birds are certainly in the spotlight in Anna Ouyang Moench's BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA, they're only visible in the reactions of the actors who spot them. Moench's father-daughter story is, on the surface, about bird watching.
Compulsion Dance & Theater Announce Cast & Creative Team For TEDX TALKS: THE MURDE Photo
Compulsion Dance & Theater Announce Cast & Creative Team For TEDX TALKS: THE MURDER ROOM
TEDx Talks: The Murder Room is a horror/thriller inspired by the films Split and Misery. It is the 2nd play in the Thrillogy Series, written & directed by Michael Mizerany and an homage to everything that is horror - jump scares, dark humor, violent altercations and killers that just won't die.
Interview: Playwrights Gignerlily Lowe And Daryl ”Scooter” Davis talk about th Photo
Interview: Playwrights Gignerlily Lowe And Daryl ”Scooter” Davis talk about their plays at the CELEBRATING COMMUNITY VOICES at The Old Globe
Playwrights Gignerlily Lowe and Daryl ”Scooter” Davis talk about their plays and being a part of the CELEBRATING COMMUNITY VOICES presentation, a part of the upcoming 10th annual Old Globe Powers New Voices FestivalJan 13 - 15, 2023.

From This Author - Ron Bierman

Ron Bierman has performed on saxophone and flute in several college and other orchestras. He graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology where his studies included music theory as taug... (read more about this author)


Review: ANNE AKIKO MEYERS And THE SAN DIEGO SYMPHONY at The California Center For The Arts, EscondidoReview: ANNE AKIKO MEYERS And THE SAN DIEGO SYMPHONY at The California Center For The Arts, Escondido
January 11, 2023

What did our critic think of ANNE AKIKO MEYERS AND THE SAN DIEGO SYMPHONY at The California Center For The Arts, Escondido? Review: A New Violin Concerto Delights the Audience!
Review: PONCHO SANCHEZ LATIN JAZZ BAND at The ConradReview: PONCHO SANCHEZ LATIN JAZZ BAND at The Conrad
December 20, 2022

“We love you, Poncho!” came a shout from the audience before the musicians had played their first note. And a few tunes later, even some silver-haired members of the La Jolla community were dancing in the aisles. The Poncho Sanchez Latin Jazz Band has that effect on people. It’s hard to keep your feet still and a smile off your face once Sanchez and his talented rhythm section start a salsa beat.
Review: ISABEL LEONARD and PABLO SÁINZ-VILLEGAS Together at The Conrad in La JollaReview: ISABEL LEONARD and PABLO SÁINZ-VILLEGAS Together at The Conrad in La Jolla
December 5, 2022

Mezzo Isabel Leonard and classical-guitarist Pablo Sáinz-Villegas are stars in their fields. Leonard has sung on two Grammy-winning opera recordings and won a Beverly Sills Artist Award at the Metropolitan Opera--and even guested on Sesame Street. He's garnered 30 international awards, including the Segovia, which he won at age 15, and critics have compared him to that legendary guitarist. Understandably, their recital at the La Jolla Music Society's Conrad sold out more than a month before the performance. Chairs were added on stage for late ticket buyers.
Review: SAN DIEGO OPERA'S WORLD PREMIERE OF THE LAST DREAM OF FRIDA AND DIEGO at the San Diego Civic TheaterReview: SAN DIEGO OPERA'S WORLD PREMIERE OF THE LAST DREAM OF FRIDA AND DIEGO at the San Diego Civic Theater
November 2, 2022

What did our critic think of SAN DIEGO OPERA'S WORLD PREMIERE OF THE LAST DREAM OF FRIDA AND DIEGO at San Diego Civic Theater? ​ ​The San Diego Opera, reveling in modern phantasies, has followed its successful production of Aging Magician with El último sueño de Frida y Diego (The Last Dream of Frida and Diego). The former featured a mysterious chorus commenting cryptically on the Guadalupe Paz everyday actions of its maybe dying main character who, maybe while dying, ascends to join the chorus in a brilliantly staged finale. The more recent production is less ambiguous, but even more phantasmagoric. Semi-reality shares the stage with an underworld of the dead as Frida (mezzo-soprano Guadalupe Paz) decides whether to accept a one-day pass back to life, and Diego (baritone Alfredo Daza) laments his lost love. ​
Review: THE SAN DIEGO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA at The Rady ShellReview: THE SAN DIEGO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA at The Rady Shell
October 20, 2022

On this storm-threatened evening, Symphony CEO Martha Gilmer was clad in a yellow rain-slicker worthy of a bout with a North Atlantic gale as she told a surprisingly full outdoor-amphitheater audience, 'Now I know how much you love your San Diego Symphony!' She went on to explain a late change in conductors. Principal Guest Conductor Edo de Waart, at the age of 81, was beginning to feel the effects of travel, and they'd agreed he would conduct the concert's second half, John Lidfors the first. After that announcement, she introduced a video of the always entertaining and informative Nuvi Mehta who gave a brief description of the flood of marvelous melodies to follow.
share