Playful People Productions Hosts Summer Dance Classes

Whether you're a budding Gwen Vernon or just want to get your toes tapping, Playful People Productions welcomes you this summer with two different dance classes for ages 12 to 112. Registration is currently open, and classes begin July 10. All classes meet at San Jose's Historic Hoover Theater. For more information, families can visit www.PlayfulPeople.org or call (408) 878-5362.

Beginning July 10 and running through July 21 is a Masterclass in Musical Theater Dance, exploring topics such as rhythm and musicality, energy, floor barre, standing barre, dance and acting integration, dance and singing integration, dance audition technique, and rehearsal technique. Classes are held on weekday evenings for the two weeks of the program. Participants should come prepared with water, a towel, jazz or character shoes, a notebook and pencil. If available, a yoga mat is also suggested.

This class will be taught by The T (also known as T Saffold) who is a teaching artist with experience working as an actor, director, dramaturg, lyricist, and educator with over a dozen Bay Area and international theater companies. He was recently seen as Donkey in Playful People Productions' Shrek the Musical (Family Cast). He will also be directing a fall Masterclass production with Playful People, to be announced soon.

For those looking for something a little more basic, Playful People staff member Emily Pennington will be teaching Beginner Tap from July 24 through July 27. A fun, inclusive, introductory tap class will cover basic tap skills, and students will learn a dance to practice and play around with at home. This is a four-day session, Monday through Thursday evenings. Participants should come prepared with water, a towel, and tap shoes (required).

Emily Pennington has been on the artistic staff at Playful People for 8 years, and has been tapping since the age of 6. She earned her BA in Theater Arts, emphasis in Directing and Acting, from SJSU and has worked at a variety of theater companies around the South Bay including AMTSJ, Starting Arts, Children's Musical Theatre of San Jose, and Silicon Valley Shakespeare. She also directs and choreographs for Children’s Playhouse and Playful People Productions, and recently helped start an after-school theater program at her children’s school.

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults, and stages multi-generational performances where family members can perform together.

Playful People Productions aims to create an inclusive environment where all feel welcome, and where creative impulses are encouraged by experienced Bay Area artists. The organization follows proven child education techniques; continually works to ensure the safety of all participants, volunteers, and staff; and regularly gives families the opportunity to share the exhilarating experience of performing together.