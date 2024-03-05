Playful People Productions Reveals 2024 Summer Camps

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playful People Productions of San Jose has announced its 2024 summer camps and family and community activities, including several performance camps and productions available for different age groups. Programs will run during July and August of 2024. Registration for most programs is currently open; to register, or for more information, families can visit www.PlayfulPeople.org or call (408) 878-5362.

Kicking off the summer is a production of Disney’s The Aristocats KIDS, based on the beloved 1970 musical film. Featuring a jazzy, upbeat score, Aristocats KIDS is a non-stop thrill ride of feline fun, complete with unbelievable twists and turns. In the heart of Paris, a kind and eccentric millionairess wills her entire estate to Duchess (her high-society cat) and her three little kittens — but her greedy, bumbling butler has other plans. Now it's up to the rough-and-tumble alley cat, Thomas O'Malley, and his band of swingin' jazz cats to save the day. The Aristocats KIDS meets July 8—19, 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM, with two performances on Saturday, July 20; and is recommended for kids ages 6-10.

From July 15—19, kids ages 4—8 can play, pretend, and perform in JR Theater Camp: Under the Sea. Participants will exercise their creativity, discover their aquatic alter egos, and explore imaginary worlds beneath the waves. Camp meets Monday through Friday, 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM each day, with a private performance for family members on Friday afternoon. A second session of JR Theater Camp: Summer Circus will run July 29—August 2, Monday through Friday, 9:30 AM to 2:30 PM, also for ages 4—8.

Throughout the summer, the community favorite Dear Edwina JR will be on tap for multiple groups. An uplifting, one-hour musical by Zina Goldrich and Marcy Heisler, Dear Edwina follows a young girl in the town of Paw Paw, Michigan, who gives her neighborhood friends and family advice through singing in a musical show. From July 8—26, two different casts will rehearse the beloved show: ages 10—15, meeting 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM Monday through Friday; and ages 13—17, meeting 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM Monday through Friday. An adult cast, for ages 18—118, will meet 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM Monday through Friday to rehearse a full production of Dear Edwina. All three casts will have two performances each on July 27 and 28. A fourth cast, ages 6—10, will meet 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM, July 22 through August 2 for Dear Edwina JR, with two performances on August 3.

For teens ages 12—15 who love working in theater but want something other than performing, a summer-long Crew Camp offers opportunities to learn backstage skills — costuming, designing and building sets, providing offstage assistance — and support the summer's performances. Participants can choose one of two 2-week camps, working on either The Aristocats KIDS, or on the three non-adult productions of Dear Edwina JR.

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults, and stages multi-generational performances where family members can perform together.

Playful People Productions aims to create an inclusive environment where all feel welcome, and where creative impulses are encouraged by experienced Bay Area artists. The organization follows Positive Discipline guidelines as well as proven child education techniques; continually works to ensure the safety of all participants, volunteers, and staff; and regularly gives families the opportunity to share the exhilarating experience of performing together. During the nonprofit's tenure, they have enjoyed frequent instances of children performing on stage with siblings, parents, aunts, uncles, and grandparents — and have also welcomed adults who wish to perform but find local theater auditions and rehearsals do not fit their needs.