Photos: WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW At Oceanside Theatre Company

Welcome to Sleepy Hollow by Heather Megill is a thrillingly updated and Romantic ride through one of America’s most beloved tales.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

See first look photos of Welcome to Sleepy Hollow at Oceanside Theatre Company.

Welcome to Sleepy Hollow by Heather Megill is a thrillingly updated and Romantic ride through one of America’s most beloved tales. In this family friendly musical, Katrina Van Tassel feels like she’s outgrown the village school in Sleepy Hollow until an unwanted suitor and a fascinating new school teacher change her mind. Unfortunately, her jilted would-be lover isn’t the only obstacle in the way of her budding romance with the new headmaster Ichabod Crane. Shortly after arriving to town, Ichabod is haunted by the Woman in White and learns of the town’s horrifying history and legend of the headless horseman. Can the young couple defy human and supernatural interlopers to find happiness? Learn More.

Preview Night: October 6 at 8 pm

Opening Night: October 7 at 8 pm, Champagne & Ice Cream Reception Sponsored by Handel’s Begins at 7 pm

Military Matinee: October 8 at 2 pm (2 free tickets to members of military with ID)

Regular Shows: Fridays at 8 PM, Saturdays at 2 PM & 8 PM, Sundays at 2 PM

www.oceansidetheatre.org

Cast of Welcome to Sleepy Hollow

Caroline Nelms and the Cast of Welcome to Sleepy Hollow

Cast of Welcome to Sleepy Hollow

Amy Hypnarowski 

Lorelei Krone, Amy Hypnarowski and Jordan Fan 

Bob Himlin, Dennis Peters, Paul Morgavo and Matthew Javier

Bob Himlin, Dennis Peters and Paul Morgavo 

Caroline Nelms and the Cast of Welcome to Sleepy Hollow

Dennis Peters and Jordyn Brown

Ethan Reba, Ethan Ramos and Jordan Fan 

Caroline Nelms and Dennis Peters 

Amy Hypnarowski and Dennis Peters 

Amy Hypnarowski and Dennis Peters 

Dennis Peters and Caroline Nelms 


Recommended For You