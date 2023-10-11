Photos: WELCOME TO SLEEPY HOLLOW At Oceanside Theatre Company

Welcome to Sleepy Hollow by Heather Megill is a thrillingly updated and Romantic ride through one of America’s most beloved tales.
POPULAR
See first look photos of Welcome to Sleepy Hollow at Oceanside Theatre Company.
Welcome to Sleepy Hollow by Heather Megill is a thrillingly updated and Romantic ride through one of America’s most beloved tales. In this family friendly musical, Katrina Van Tassel feels like she’s outgrown the village school in Sleepy Hollow until an unwanted suitor and a fascinating new school teacher change her mind. Unfortunately, her jilted would-be lover isn’t the only obstacle in the way of her budding romance with the new headmaster Ichabod Crane. Shortly after arriving to town, Ichabod is haunted by the Woman in White and learns of the town’s horrifying history and legend of the headless horseman. Can the young couple defy human and supernatural interlopers to find happiness? Learn More.
Preview Night: October 6 at 8 pm
Opening Night: October 7 at 8 pm, Champagne & Ice Cream Reception Sponsored by Handel’s Begins at 7 pm
Military Matinee: October 8 at 2 pm (2 free tickets to members of military with ID)
Regular Shows: Fridays at 8 PM, Saturdays at 2 PM & 8 PM, Sundays at 2 PM
Cast of Welcome to Sleepy Hollow
Caroline Nelms and the Cast of Welcome to Sleepy Hollow
Cast of Welcome to Sleepy Hollow
Amy Hypnarowski
Lorelei Krone, Amy Hypnarowski and Jordan Fan
Bob Himlin, Dennis Peters, Paul Morgavo and Matthew Javier
Bob Himlin, Dennis Peters and Paul Morgavo
Caroline Nelms and the Cast of Welcome to Sleepy Hollow
Dennis Peters and Jordyn Brown
Ethan Reba, Ethan Ramos and Jordan Fan
Caroline Nelms and Dennis Peters
Amy Hypnarowski and Dennis Peters
Amy Hypnarowski and Dennis Peters
Dennis Peters and Caroline Nelms
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Videos
|LAST BLASTS!
All Souls Episcopal Church (10/20-10/21)
|Enjoy Your Favorite HBO Max Movies & TV Shows Without Internet Show
Breathing Storytellers (3/21-3/22)
|Education
Faraz (7/18-12/30)
|Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
McCallum Theatre for the Performing Arts (3/29-3/31)
|Fall 2023 Concert - 5 Women Choreographers
San Dieguito Academy (11/18-11/19)
|Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Civic Theatre- San Diego (7/30-8/04)
|Doubt: A Parable
New Village Arts (9/22-10/22)
|Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
North Coast Repertory Theatre (10/18-11/12)
|Les Miserables
Civic Theatre- San Diego (10/03-10/15)
|Man and Moon
MOXIE Theatre (11/05-12/03)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You