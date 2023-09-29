Photos: Oceanside Theatre Company Honors Kathy Brombacher With Lifetime Theatre Achievement Award At Sept 16 Gala

Oceanside Theatre Company (OTC) held its first annual fundraiser since 2019 at The Seabird Resort in Oceanside on September 16, 2023 with many of San Diego’s theater community among the 275 guests in attendance.

Long-time theatre supporters Jay and Julie Sarno, the event’s Honorary Chairs, presented the Lifetime Theatre Achievement Award to Kathy Brombacher on behalf of OTC. Performances were given by Bets Malone, Rudy Martinez, Heather Megill and OTC’s Yyouth Ooutreach actors during the program, while the Gary Banks Trio and singer Deja Fields provided ambient music throughout the event. Funds to support OTC’s mission were raised through a silent auction, live auction, and paddle raise, the latter two which were run by the theatre’s Managing Director Alex Goodman.

Over 60 local businesses contributed to the event through donations or in-kind contributions with Visit Oceanside as a Gold Sponsor and The Seabird Resort as a Silver Sponsor. OTC’s neighbor Petite Madeline provided the delicious desserts, One Hope Winery donated wine for the event, and !mprov Booze-Free Cocktails served tasty mocktails. Highlights of the live auction included a 10-person dinner at Monserate Winery’s soon-to-open restaurant and Oceanside’s Curry & More’s “Beat Bobby Flay” dinner for six by Chef Obi. Local business owners and community members Rushell Gordon of Bliss Tea and Treats, Quantal Langford of Langford Designs and The Creative Brew podcast, and Kristi Hawthorne of Oceanside Historical Society supported the event in person.

The OTC Board was in full attendance with Board President John McCoy and Soiree Chair Gloria Banks leading the festivities. As part of the paddle raise, OTC's Vice President, Leann Garms, and partner David Gulling kicked off the fundraising with a generous donation of $10,000 to sponsor the upcoming production of Welcome to Sleepy Hollow which begins performances October 6 and runs through October 29.

Esteemed guests from the theater community included Steve Glaudini (Artistic Director of the Moonlight Productions), Jennifer Bradford (Executive Director of the Moonlight Cultural Foundation), Mike Bradford (Managing Director of Moonlight Productions), actors Ralph Johnson (OTC’s Lucky Stiff 2023), Susan Clausen (OTC’s Good People 2023), BJ Robinson (Co-Founder of Loud Fridge Theater Company), Dina Poellnitz and Margaret Hernandez (Co-Founders of The Hill Street Country Club), as well as OTC’s Artistic Director Ted Leib and Associate Artistic Director Kevin “Blax” Burroughs. Additionally, actors from all over the United States made video tributes to Brombacher congratulating her on the honor and thanking her for the impact she made on their lives.

“The most splendid theatre gala was delivered to appreciative guests by [Oceanside Theatre Company], and how very lucky I was to be honored and feted in a high class, thoughtful and superbly gracious way!” said Brombacher. “Thank you so much for this enormous and appreciated honor! The memories will be carried with me always, and the friends who responded to the event were so lovely!... We're all proud to have been part of such a successful event!”

OTC unveiled a commissioned portrait of Brombacher at the theater painted by Christina Rosenthal based on a photo by Christine Alford. The portrait will hang in the lobby of the Brooks Theater. Ralph Johnson also presented Brombacher with artwork - a large portrait in Broadway caricature style by Justin ‘Squigs’ Robertson representing many of the shows of which she’s been a part. Artists Cheryl Ehlers and Doriana Sinnett also contributed pieces to the auction.

In total, the event saw support from over 60 local businesses, 275 guests, and raised $130,000 in support of the theatre’s Youth Education and Outreach programs, the Brooks Art Gallery, music series, and mainstage productions at the Historic Brooks Theater and adjoining Studio 219.

“It was an unforgettable night for Oceanside,” says Managing Director, Alex Goodman. “OTC saw unprecedented support from the community, guests got to enjoy phenomenal entertainment experience the beautiful Seabird Resort, and we were able to celebrate and honor the remarkable lifetime of contributions that Kathy Brombacher has made to the North County San Diego theatre community. It was a magical evening.”

Photo Credit: Oceanside Theatre Company

OTC Sunshine Soiree by the Sea at the Seabird Resort

TJ Johnson, Kathy Brombacher, Julie Sarno, Jay Sarno

OTC Board President John McCoy, Gala Chair Gloria J. Banks, J.D., Soiree Honorary Chairs Julie Sarno and Jay Sarno

OTC Board of Directors

Gloria Banks presents the portrait of Kathy Brombacher.

Portrait artist Christina Rosenthal, Kathy Brombacher, Portrait photographer Christine Alford

Gala Guests

Board member Marc Herman and Andrea Herman

Dr. Gene Lee and Guest

Betty Arnold, Gretchen Veihl

Board member Evan Huckabay and Guests

Board president John McCoy

Board Secretary Carol Naegele

Board Vice President Leann Garms and David Gulling

Deja Fields & Gary Banks Trio

Kathy Brombacher

Oceanside Historical Society Executive Director Kristi Hawthorn, Bliss Tea and Treats Owener Rushell Gordon

Oceanside Theatre Company Youth Academy performers

Sally Goodman, Managing Director Alex Goodman, Rebecca Goodman

Gloria J. Banks, J.D., Michael Davis and Vallery Davis

Jose Jaimes & Maya Jaimes

Valerie Clark, Kathy Brombacher, Lynn Thrope

Wes McDonough, Bets Malone, Steve Glaudini, Robin McDonough