Photos: Get a First Look at WALLY & HIS LOVER BOYS at Compulsion Dance & Theatre

Compulsion Dance & Theatre presents the outrageous comedy Wally & His Lover Boys, written and directed by Michael Mizerany.
Get a first look at photos below!
After two divorces, Walter “swipes right” into the dating scene. He finds love, lust and laughter with two thirty-somethings but soon realizes he’s bitten off more than he can chew. A sex farce with tons of heart, Wally And His Lover Boys is a hilarious and heartfelt play about growing older, dating younger and surviving both.
“A refreshing comedy, full of raw humor that breaks into belly laughs [with] a Mel Brooks-ish vibe throughout the play.”
Albert H. Fulcher, LGBTQ San Diego County News
Tickets: Click Here
Performance Venue and Dates:
Black Box Theater
4545 Park Blvd. (Home to the historic Diversionary Theater)
This is not a Diversionary Theater production though Diversionary is proud to host this Guest Production.
Friday, December 8th (Opening Night) at 7:00pm (Sold Out)
Saturday, December 9th at 7:00pm
Sunday, December 10th at 7:00pm
Monday, December 11th (Industry Night) at 7:00pm
Friday, December 15th at 7:00pm
Saturday, December 16th at 7:00pm
Sunday, December 17th at 1:00pm
Tickets: $22 General Admission
Wally & His Lover Boys features a cast of notable San Diego actors including Travis Land, Kevin Phan, Peter Armado, Cody Dupree and Claudette Santiago as Aunt Patty
Seating is limited; advance purchase is highly recommended.
This production contains adult subject matter including pervasive sexual themes and innuendo, partial male nudity and profanity.
Photo credit: Joey Kirkpartick
Kevin Phan & Travis Land
Travis Land & Claudette Santiago
Cody Dupree & Kevin Phan
Peter Armado & Travis Land
Cody Dupree, Peter Armado and Travis Land
Travis Land & Kevin Phan
