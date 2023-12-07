Photos: Get a First Look at WALLY & HIS LOVER BOYS at Compulsion Dance & Theatre

Compulsion Dance & Theatre presents the outrageous comedy Wally & His Lover Boys, written and directed by Michael Mizerany.

After two divorces, Walter “swipes right” into the dating scene. He finds love, lust and laughter with two thirty-somethings but soon realizes he’s bitten off more than he can chew. A sex farce with tons of heart, Wally And His Lover Boys is a hilarious and heartfelt play about growing older, dating younger and surviving both.

“A refreshing comedy, full of raw humor that breaks into belly laughs [with] a Mel Brooks-ish vibe throughout the play.”

Albert H. Fulcher, LGBTQ San Diego County News

Performance Venue and Dates:

Black Box Theater

4545 Park Blvd. (Home to the historic Diversionary Theater)

This is not a Diversionary Theater production though Diversionary is proud to host this Guest Production.

Friday, December 8th (Opening Night) at 7:00pm (Sold Out)

Saturday, December 9th at 7:00pm

Sunday, December 10th at 7:00pm

Monday, December 11th (Industry Night) at 7:00pm

Friday, December 15th at 7:00pm

Saturday, December 16th at 7:00pm

Sunday, December 17th at 1:00pm

Tickets: $22 General Admission

Wally & His Lover Boys features a cast of notable San Diego actors including Travis Land, Kevin Phan, Peter Armado, Cody Dupree and Claudette Santiago as Aunt Patty

Seating is limited; advance purchase is highly recommended.

This production contains adult subject matter including pervasive sexual themes and innuendo, partial male nudity and profanity.