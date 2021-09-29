Photos: First Look at Terry Burrell and Shana Wride in the World Premiere of SHUTTER SISTERS

The Old Globe will present the world premiere play Shutter Sisters by Mansa Ra. Directed by

Donya K. Washington, the play runs October 7, 2021 - November 7, 2021 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.

Shutter Sisters tells the story of two women living parallel lives on the hardest days of their lives. A White woman named Michael attends her adopted mother's funeral, while a Black woman named Mykal kicks her adult daughter out of her home. It's a heartfelt and surprising journey through womanhood, identity, and what it means to belong.

The cast for Shutter Sisters features Terry Burrell (Broadway's The Threepenny Opera and Thoroughly Modern Millie) as Mykal and Shana Wride (The Old Globe's Native Gardens and Diversionary Theatre's 2.5 Minute Ride) as Michael.

In addition to Mansa Ra and Donya K. Washington, the creative team for the world premiere play Shutter Sisters includes scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Kara Harmon, lighting design by Zach Murphy, sound design by Chris Lane, casting by Caparelliotis Casting, and production stage management by Marie Jahelka.



For more information visit: www.TheOldGlobe.org.