Photos: First Look at HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at Chance Theater

The production, now in previews, will officially open on February 3 and run until February 25, 2024.

By: Jan. 27, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 4 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, is kicking off its 2024 Season with the groundbreaking Tony Award-winning musical, "Hedwig and the Angry Inch”, with book by John Cameron Mitchell and music & lyrics by Stephen Trask. With direction by Matthew McCray (“Rent”) and music direction by Lex Leigh (“Rent”), “Hedwig and The Angry Inch” began previews on January 26, 2024. The production will officially open on February 3 and run until February 25, 2024 at the Bette Aitken Theater Arts Center on the Cripe Stage. 

Check out the production photos below!

“Hedwig and The Angry Inch” will kick off Chance Theater's 26th Anniversary Season! This groundbreaking Tony and Obie Award-winning smash that took Broadway by storm tells the story of “internationally ignored song stylist” Hedwig Schmidt, a fourth-wall smashing East German rock ‘n' roll goddess who also happens to be the victim of a botched sex-change operation, which has left her with just “an angry inch.” This outrageous and unexpectedly hilarious story is dazzlingly performed by Hedwig (née Hansel) in the form of a rock gig/stand-up comedy routine backed by the hard-rocking band “The Angry Inch.” Using songs and monologues, Hedwig tells her story and her life's search for “The Origin of Love.” It's a rocking ride, funny, touching, and ultimately inspiring to anyone who has felt life gave them an inch when they deserved a mile.

For the iconic character Hedwig, John Cameron Mitchell drew inspiration from a German divorced U.S. Army wife he encountered in a Kansas City drag club during the 1990s. Infused with details from the woman's life, Hedwig's origins trace back to Mitchell and Stephen Trask's early performances of the show in punk clubs. Its narrative – a poignant exploration of identity, love, and self-discovery – resonated with audiences and critics immediately, gaining a cult following after debuting Off-Broadway in 1998. The success and passionate support of this daring musical paved the way for the 2001 cinematic adaptation of “Hedwig and The Angry Inch,” which was directed and starred Mitchell. The film would receive over 30 awards (including the GLAAD Media Award for “Outstanding Film - Limited Release”) and be nominated for at least another 30 (including the Golden Globe for Mitchell's mesmerizing performance). 

The 2014 Broadway "revival" of "Hedwig and The Angry Inch" (which had never actually appeared on Broadway before) was nominated for 8 Tony Awards and won 4, including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Leading Actor for star Neil Patrick Harris. The journey of “Hedwig” from a personal encounter to an award-winning film and Tony Award-winning Broadway sensation stands as a testament to the enduring impact of Mitchell and Trask's creative vision.

Joining McCray and Leigh on the design team are scenic designer Bradley Kaye (“Ride the Cyclone”), costume designer Bradley Allen Lock (“Ride the Cyclone”), lighting designer Zach Moore (“Rent”), sound designer James Markoski (Chance Debut), projection designer Nick Santiago (“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”), stage manager Nicole Schlitt (“Edges”), dialect coach Glenda Morgan Brown (“The Secret Garden, The Musical”), and dramaturg Bruce Goodrich (“Rent”).

The cast of “Hedwig and The Angry Inch” features Tom Avery (Chance Debut) as Hedwig, Laura Herskov (Chance Debut) as Yitzhak, Lex Leigh (“Striking 12”) as Skszp, James Michael McHale (“The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity,” Chance Resident Artist) as Jacek, Mazie Voss (Chance Debut) as Krzyzhtof, and Julia Smushkova (Chance Debut) as Schlatko. 

Susan Bowman & Freddie Greenfield are the Executive Producers for this production. Bette & Wylie Aitken are producers for the entire 2024 Season. Rachelle Menaker & Eddie Schuller are the associate producers and  The Family of Mary Kay Fyda-Mar are this season's associate producers.

Photo Credit: Casey Long

Photos: First Look at HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at Chance Theater
Tom Avery

Photos: First Look at HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at Chance Theater
Tom Avery, Mazie Voss, and James Michael McHale

Photos: First Look at HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at Chance Theater
Tom Avery and Laura Herskov

Photos: First Look at HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at Chance Theater
Laura Herskov, Tom Avery, and James Michael McHale

Photos: First Look at HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at Chance Theater
Laura Herskov and Julia Smushkova

Photos: First Look at HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at Chance Theater
Tom Avery and Julia Smushkova

Photos: First Look at HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at Chance Theater
Tom Avery and Mazie Voss

Photos: First Look at HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at Chance Theater
Tom Avery




RELATED STORIES - San Diego

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: First Look at HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at Chance TheaterPhotos: First Look at HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at Chance Theater
FAILURE: A LOVE STORY Comes to The Theatre School @ North Coast RepFAILURE: A LOVE STORY Comes to The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep
San José Chamber Orchestra Performs FANTASIA With Guest Conductor Alyssa WangSan José Chamber Orchestra Performs FANTASIA With Guest Conductor Alyssa Wang
CULTURE OF LOWRIDING: History, Culture, & Community Event & Generational Black Pioneers Launches Oceanside Theatre Company's ARTS UNITECULTURE OF LOWRIDING: History, Culture, & Community Event & Generational Black Pioneers Launches Oceanside Theatre Company's ARTS UNITE

Videos

HARMONY Honors Hannah Szenes on Holocaust Remembrance Day Video
HARMONY Honors Hannah Szenes on Holocaust Remembrance Day
The Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Sings Out at Broadway Sessions Video
The Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Sings Out at Broadway Sessions
Jimmy Awards Alumni Get Ready to Celebrate 15 Years Video
Jimmy Awards Alumni Get Ready to Celebrate 15 Years
View all Videos

San Diego SHOWS
Puffs in San Diego Puffs
Casa del Prado Theatre (3/01-3/17)Tracker
TL;DR Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix in San Diego TL;DR Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix
Diversionary Theatre (5/09-6/02)
Mean Girls in San Diego Mean Girls
McCallum Theatre for the Performing Arts (3/29-3/31)
Redwood in San Diego Redwood
La Jolla Playhouse (2/13-3/31)
Tartuffe in San Diego Tartuffe
North Coast Repertory Theatre (3/06-3/31)
Generational Black Pioneers in San Diego Generational Black Pioneers
Brooks Theater (2/17-2/17)
MJ in San Diego MJ
Civic Theatre- San Diego (3/05-3/10)
Mrs. Doubtfire in San Diego Mrs. Doubtfire
Civic Theatre- San Diego (6/04-6/09)
Intimate Apparel in San Diego Intimate Apparel
North Coast Repertory Theatre (1/10-2/04)
Something Wonderful by the Kogee Soul Reprise in San Diego Something Wonderful by the Kogee Soul Reprise
Brooks Theater (2/10-2/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You