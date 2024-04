Photos: First Look At The US Premiere of RIDE A New Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Old Globe has released first look photos for the American premiere of Ride.m the smash-hit London musical featuring book, music, and lyrics by Freya Catrin Smith (London’s Network Theatre’s The Limit, Edinburgh Festival Fringe’s Part A), music and lyrics by Jack Williams (London’s Network Theatre’s The Limit, Edinburgh Festival Fringe’s Part A), and direction by Sarah Meadows (U.K. premiere of Marie Curie, U.K. tour of The Good Enough Mums Club).

Ride is produced by The Old Globe by special arrangement with DEM Productions and Wagner Johnson Productions. The five-week limited engagement plays on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.

It’s 1895, and Annie Londonderry wants to discover if a woman can ride a bicycle around the world. The problem? She’s only ridden one twice! As Annie and her unwitting secretary Martha share unbelievable adventures across four continents, they learn that no matter how far we ride, our past is always right behind us. With a high-energy score and a wildly versatile cast, this fresh and funny show is what Theatre Weekly called “an amazing piece of theatre and a must-watch for everyone.”

“When Ride makes its U.S. premiere at The Old Globe, American audiences are going to make a series of wonderful discoveries,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “First, they’re going to meet the Fred Ebb Award–winning writer/composer team, whose talents are breathtaking. Second, they’re going to meet Annie Londonderry, a real person who did something amazing and inspiring. And third, they’re going to meet Ride’sversion of Annie, a thrilling musical theatre character whose energy, charm, guile, and vulnerability are unforgettable. Spending time with her, and with this exciting new show, is magical. I can’t wait for San Diego audiences to enjoy it.

The cast for Ride features Alex Finke as Annie (Broadway’s revival of Les Misérables; Broadway’s Come From Awayas Janice) and Livvy Marcus as Martha (The Old Globe’s Life After; Berkshire Theatre Festival’s Hair). Cover for Annie and Martha is Aubrey Matalon (Broadway’s Six the Musical; Off-Broadway’s Between the Lines, A New Musical).

Also joining Smith, Williams, and Meadows as part of the creative team for the Globe’s production of Ride are Jennifer Jancuska (Choreography), Amy Jane Cook (Scenic and Costume Design), Jamie Platt (Lighting Design), Andrew Johnson (Sound Design), Matt Powell (Video Design), John Bulleid (Illusions), Macy Schmidt (Orchestrations), Sam Young (Music Supervisor and Additional Arrangements), Daniel Green (Music Director), Katharine Quinn (Associate Director), Natasha Harrison (Original Choreography), Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA (Casting), and Anjee Nero (Production Stage Manager).