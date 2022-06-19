Photos: First Look At CCAE Theatricals' THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

Young love and secrets, set against the backdrop of the enchanting city of Florence, Italy, takes center stage at California Center for the Arts, Escondido with the multi-award-winning musical The Light in the Piazza from June 17-25 in the Center Theater. Produced by CCAE Theatricals, with a book by Craig Lucas and music and lyrics by Adam Guettel. Kari Hayter will direct.

Check out photos below!

The CCAE Theatricals' cast includes Nancy Snow Carr* (The Last Goodbye, How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Old Globe), Phantom of the Opera, The Buddy Holly Story (National Tour) as Margaret Johnson; Madison Claire Parks* The Fantasticks, The Baker's Wife (Theatre Row) South Pacific (Plaza Broadway) Oklahoma (North Shore Music Theatre) as Clara Johnson; Nigel Huckle* LES MISERABLES (National Tour), South Pacific (Utah Shakespeare Festival), Miss Saigon (Midtown Arts Center) The Soldier in Crossing (Signature Theater) as Fabrizio Naccarelli; John LaLonde* 42nd Street, My Fair Lady, The Drowsy Chaperone (Candlelight Pavilion), Man of La Mancha (Welk Resorts), Sweeney Todd (Lewis Family Playhouse) as Signor Naccarelli. The company includes Colden Lamb as Giuseppe Naccarelli, Melissa Musial as Franca Naccarelli, Debra Wanger as Signora Naccarelli, Tucker Boyes as Roy Johnson/Male Ensemble, Kelsey Ann Sutton as Tour Guide/Female Ensemble, Devin Collins as Priest/Male Ensemble, Maggie Randolph as Female Ensemble, Chase Lowary as Male Ensemble, Caroline Nelms as Female Ensemble, Ernesto Figueroa as Male Ensemble/Fabrizio US and Marisa Moenho as Female Ensemble/Clara US. *All appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity

The design and creative team, includes Kari Hayter, director (Striking 12, Parade (Chance Theatre), Marry Me A Little (International City Theatre), Urinetown (Coeurage Theatre); Lisa LeMay, musical direction & conductor (Broadway/National Tour: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, A Bronx Tale, Avenue Q, Bring It On The Musical, Brooklyn-The Musical, Disney's The Little Mermaid, All Shook Up); Taylor Peckham, Associate Musical Director; Joe Holbrook, scenic design; Nick Van Houten, lighting design; Jon Fredette, sound design; Janet Pitcher, costume design; Peter Herman, wig design; Caitlin Muelder, dialect coach; Olivia Pence, assistant stage manager; Diane David, production stage manager; and Lindsay Brooks, casting.

Photo credit: Ken Jacques Photography