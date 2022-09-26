Photos: First Look At CCAE Theatrical's AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'

Get a FIRST LOOK at one of the most popular musical revues of all time, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Ain't Misbehavin' The Fats Waller Musical Show, running September 23 - October 8, 2022 at The California Center for the Arts, Escondido! This show celebrates the high energy, jumpin' new beat of swing music and the unforgettable songs Thomas "Fats" Waller wrote and made famous, including "Honeysuckle Rose," "This Joint Is Jumpin'," "I've Got A Feeling I'm Falling," "Ain't Misbehavin'" and so many more. Produced by CCAE Theatricals. Ken Page, who created the role of "Ken" in the original Broadway production of Ain't Misbehavin', directs this dazzling' new production! Tickets are available online at www.artcenter.org.

"Rowdy and fun, Ain't Misbehavin' is a joyous celebration to kick-off our highly-anticipated sophomore season at CCAE Theatricals! Theater has the power to elicit just about every human emotion known to mankind, and we couldn't think of a better way to start this season, by making everyone feel good! This show will do JUST that," said Artistic Director J. Scott Lapp. Set during the Harlem Renaissance, the performers in Ain't Misbehavin' portray Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday, Lena Horne and the Dandridge sisters as they begin to shape this art form alongside Thomas "Fats" Waller. "The music is really the star of the show. It's a celebration of the music of Fats Waller, a prolific Black composer in mid-century America. The songs are familiar, iconic and a vital part of the Great American Songbook," said Managing Producer, Jordan Beck. "We're especially fortunate to have the incomparable Ken Page (a member of the original cast of the Tony-winning Ain't Misbehavin') here to direct this production," said Lapp, "Ken will surely get the joint jumpin' with this incredible cast he has put together and his sheer knowledge and passion he has for the project."

On the heels of an incredible inaugural season which saw critically acclaimed runs of Once, The Light in the Piazza and Witnesses ( a world premiere musical), the team at CCAE Theatricals are excited to forge ahead as they continue to introduce this new theater company to greater San Diego. After Ain't Misbehavin', which will play the Center Theatre, September 23rd thru October 8th, the company will mount their much-anticipated production of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George. Sunday will play the Center Theatre February 17th thru March 5th, 2023. And finally, next summer they will mount their second World Premiere musical, Bottle Shock! based on the 1998 film starring Alan Rickman. Inspired by the Inspired by the true story of the famous 1976 Judgment of Paris, Bottle Shock!, the musical follows one of the winning Napa wineries, Chateau Montelena, and the relationship between owner Jim Barrett and his son Bo. Bottle Shock! Will play the Center Theater July 7th-29th, 2023.

The CCAE Theatricals' cast includes Paula Galloway* (Claudette in A Christmas Carol in Harlem; Classical Theatre of Harlem; The Colored Museum, Jamaica, Ain't Misbehavin', Wizard of Oz; Harlem Repertory Theatre) as "Nell;" Felecia Fairley (Ain't Misbehavin; California Theatre; Fancy Nancy; Chance Theatre; Gee's Bend; Kansas City Repertory Theatre; The Wedding Singer, Beauty & The Beast; Theatre in the Park, Kansas) as "Charlaine;" Katie Porter (National Tour: A Christmas Carol; Into the Woods, Domino One Pro.; Sister Act, Children of Eden; 5 Star Theatricals) as "Armelia;" DeAndre Simmons (Aida; The Grace Bumbry Project; Norma; Verismo Opera; Il Trovatore; Astoria Music Festival; Semiramide; Lugano Opera Festival) as "Ken;" Mark Antony Howard (Reckoning; The Wallis Studio Ensemble; Hamlet: Unloaded, Into the Woods, Mamma Mia!; Wright State University) as "Andre." Cory Washington* (International: Festival of The Lion King, Lets Get Wicked; Hong Kong Disney; Nickelodeon's Storytime Live! (Tour); Cirque Dreams Holiday (Tour), Jodi Marks (Ragtime, Once on This Island; Moonlight; In The Heights, The Sound of Music; Mirada Theatre) and Cheyenne Omani (On Your Feet!; Phoenix Theatre; In The Heights; Oregon Cabaret; On Your Feet!, A Chorus Line; Moonlight Stage) are the swings. *All appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity.

The design and creative team, includes Ken Page, director; Lanny Hartley, musical direction; Lacy Darryl Phillips, Choreographer; Kevin Toney, Piano & Conductor; Stephen Gifford, scenic design; Steven Young, lighting design; Janet Pitcher, costume design; Paul Durso, sound design; Blake McCarty, projection design; Peter Herman, wig design; Olivia Pence, assistant stage manager & covid compliance officer; Kira Vine*, production stage manager; and Lindsay Brooks, casting.