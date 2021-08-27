Photos: Andréa Burns, Mary Testa, Eden Espinosa & More to Star in THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA World Premiere

A Globe-commissioned world premiere musical by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael John LaChiusa, The Gardens of Anuncia is inspired by the life story of an icon of the American stage who directs and choreographs the show at the Globe: Broadway legend Graciela Daniele.

Anuncia tends the garden of her country house as she reflects on her life, looking back on her girlhood in Juan Perón's Argentina and paying homage to the family of women whose sacrifices allowed her to become an artist. This funny, poignant, and beautiful musical features a beguilingly romantic and tango-infused score filled with the exuberant sounds of women reveling in the joys of being alive.

CAST: The Gardens of Anuncia features Enrique Acevedo as Priest, Grandfather, That Man, Moustache Brother, and Movie Father; Andréa Burns as Tía (Lucia); Eden Espinosa as Mamí (Carmen); Carmen Roman as Older Anuncia; Tally Sessions as The Deer and Moustache Brother; Mary Testa as Granmama (Magdalena); and Kalyn West as Younger Anuncia. Rehearsal Stand-Ins are Summer Broyhill and Joz Vammer.

CREATIVE TEAM: In addition to LaChiusa and Daniele, the creative team for the world premiere musical The Gardens of Anuncia includes co-choreography by Alex Sanchez, scenic design by Mark Wendland, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, sound design by Drew Levy, orchestrations by Michael Starobin, music direction by Deborah Abramson, casting by Tara Rubin, CSA and Xavier Rubiano, CSA, and production stage management by Anjee Nero.

DETAILS:

The Gardens of Anuncia

Book, music, and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa

Directed by Graciela Daniele

Choreography by Graciela Daniele and Alex Sanchez

RUNS: September 10 - October 17, 2021

Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center

TICKETS: Ticket prices start at $37.00.

ONLINE TICKETS AND INFORMATION: Visit www.TheOldGlobe.org.