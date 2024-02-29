Performing Arts Organizations Unite for San Diego Theatre Month

“San Diego has sent more shows to Broadway than any other city in America, and we want audiences to experience what makes our region’s performing arts scene so unique. The goal of Theatre Month is to get you to a seat and enjoy what San Diego has to offer,” says Jay Henslee, President of the San Diego Performing Arts League (SDPAL), a nonprofit which advocates for performing arts organizations and operates the iconic ArtsTix Ticket Center in Horton Plaza Park. SDPAL also manages the popular www.sdartstix.com, San Diego's only nonprofit online ticket service.

For Theatre Month 2024, all tickets will be offered at discounted rates of $15, $30 or $45 - these seats are the best in the house as of the night of the event. The goal is to simplify ticket purchasing for all participating events by using one website www.sandiegotheatremonth.com.

“What began 9 years ago as Theatre Week has expanded into an entire month of exciting offers from over 30 performing arts organizations,” said Henslee, “We're working to introduce even more San Diegans and visitors to our world-class arts and culture scene, from Escondido to the Silver Strand and everywhere in between! The options1 are considerable.”

This year, audiences have the opportunity to view exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage from participating groups through a series of Instagram takeovers beginning in late February. Follow the official San Diego Performing Arts League Instagram page (@sdperfomingartsleague) for backstage content and surprises.

For questions, please contact artstix@sdpal.com or call 619-234-ARTS.