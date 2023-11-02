Opera San José's 40th Anniversary Season Continues With RIGOLETTO

Opera San José’s 40th anniversary season continues with a thrilling production of Verdi’s Rigoletto. Boasting some of opera’s most memorable music, including the signature aria “La donna è mobile,” this tragic work follows the hunchback jester Rigoletto, his beautiful daughter Gilda, and the licentious Duke of Mantua whose callous treatment of women sets into motion a plot for vengeance that ends in tragedy.

The production will be helmed by visionary director Dan Wallace Miller, acclaimed for his work with Seattle Opera and other national companies, while Jorge Parodi will be the guest conductor.

Rigoletto is performed in Italian with English and Spanish subtitles. Baritone Eugene Brancoveanu will return to OSJ in the title role, while tenor Edward Graves plays the Duke of Mantua, with soprano Melissa Sondhi as Gilda.

Joining them are bass-baritone Ashraf Sewailam as the ruthless professional assassin Sparafucile, mezzo soprano Melisa Bonetti Luna as Sparafucile’s scheming sister Maddalena, and bass-baritone Philip Skinner as the doomed Count Monterone, along with a stellar supporting cast that includes Abigail Bush, Andrew Fellows, Glenn Healy, Michael Kuo, Eric Levintow, Courtney Miller, and Leandra Ramm.

WHEN: February 17 – March 3, 2024

WHERE: California Theatre, 345 S 1st St, San Jose

TICKETS: $55-$195

INFO: For more information, the public can visit operasj.org or call (408) 437-4450 (open Monday through Friday, 9:00am–5:00pm).