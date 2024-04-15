OUR TOWN To Be Presented At Grossmont College Stagehouse Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The award winning Stagehouse Theatre at Grossmont College wraps up its 2023-2024 season with Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Price-winning drama, Our Town. Directed by Walter Allen Bennett. Opening night is May 16 at 7:30 pm.

Our Town, is an American classic unfolding the simple yet profound story of a love affair set in the mythical village of Grover's Corner, New Hampshire. It poses timeless questions about the meaning of love, life, and death, and is often considered one of the greatest plays of all time.

“Can a play written in 1938 about a fictional town in 1901 still resonate with our cities in 2024? Yes, it can.” Said Walter Allen Bennett, director of Our Town, and full time acting/directing faculty for Grossmont College Theatre Arts Department. “That is the beauty and transcendence of Thornton Wilder's widely produced play, OUR TOWN. It is a play that speaks to the universality of living, loving, and dying and how all the towns we may live in and grow up in are Our Towns. This production of Our Town looks to tighten the circle of time and make what may seem far in yesteryear so close to where we are today in our understanding of life. It is an experience to see and feel how San Diego is our own Grover's Corners and, indeed, Our Town.”

The talented ensemble includes Aubrey Schreier (Stage Manager), Blake Brown (Dr. Frank Gibbs), Ava-Marie Esser (Mrs. Julia Hersey Gibbs), Ali Al-Sudany (George Gibbs), Alexsa Gomez (Rebecca Gibbs), Ryan Robbins (Mr. Charles Webb), Trinity Whitley (Mrs. Myrtle Webb), Kaylee Kloberdanz (Emily Webb Gibbs), Xavier Garcia (Wallace “Wally” Webb), Jocorey Mitchell (Simon Stimson), Jamie Krumenacker (Mrs. Louella Soames), Sprout Spencer (Joe Crowell), Amie Fuhr (Si Crowell), Colby Koo (Samuel “Sam” Craig), Jordan Shepard (Joe Stoddard), Ray Newton (Constable Bill Warren), AJ McQueeney (Professor Willard), Camille Garo (Woman in Balcony), Lizzie Cisneros (Man in Auditorium), Stephen Foo (Howie Newsome), and Jacob Human (Farmer McCarty).

Tickets and More Information

Performances will run May 16 – 25, 2024. The performance schedule is Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 pm and Saturdays at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm. Tickets are available online at www.Stagehousetheatre.com or by phone at (619) 644-7234. Ticket prices are $18 for the general public, $14 for seniors, military personnel, and educators, and $10 for students.

The Theatre Arts Department at Grossmont College is renowned for its critically acclaimed productions at the Stagehouse Theatre. It provides a professional entry to practice their craft both on stage and behind the scenes and has instructors with credits at prestigious theaters such as La Jolla Playhouse, The Old Globe and original Broadway productions, including the Tony Award-winning Come from Away.

Guests can enter the Stagehouse Theatre through the Performing and Visual Arts Center at Grossmont College, 8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon, CA 92020. Guest parking is free until further notice.