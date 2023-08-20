North Coast Repertory Theatre to Present THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR Beginning in September

THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR is making its world premiere debut at North Coast Repertory Theatre, and will transfer to Laguna Playhouse.

Capturing the sheer joy, sophistication, and wit of 1940s screwball comedies, playwright Paul Slade Smith (The Outsider; Unnecessary Farce) has brilliantly adapted Ferenc Molnár's classic farce, Play at the Castle. Join an unforgettable cast of characters as they navigate romance, misunderstandings, and comical situations, setting the stage for a riotous disaster. Brace yourself for a perfect storm of comedic chaos, swept away by irresistible charm and rapid-fire banter. This delightful evening promises a non-stop rollercoaster of mirth, leaving you breathless with laughter.

THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR is making its world premiere debut at North Coast Repertory Theatre, and will transfer to Laguna Playhouse. Don't miss your chance to experience this theatrical gem that captures the essence of a bygone era while delivering a fresh and exhilarating entertainment. Book your tickets now and embark on a wildly funny journey with The Angel Next Door- a show that will transport you back in time while keeping you on the edge of your seat with laughter.

David Ellenstein directs Thomas Edward Daugherty,* Erin Noel Grennan,* Elinor Gunn,* Taubert Nadalini,* James Newcomb,* and Barbara E. Robertson,* in the ANGEL NEXT DOOR. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Resident Scenic Designer), Matthew Novotny (Light Design), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Design), Ian Scott (Sound Design), Cindy Rumley (Props), and Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs), and Annabelle Oellette (Production Assistant). Vernon Willet* is the Production Stage Manager.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. 

THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR previews begin Wednesday, Sept. 6. Opening Night on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 8pm. It will play Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm, with Sundays at 7pm through Oct. 1. There will be a talkback with the artistic director and cast on Friday, Sept. 15. A performance has just been added on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 2 pm. (See Schedule below). North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $49 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Week Nights - $62, Wed. & Sat. Matinees/Sat. Eve. - $74; Sun. Night - $60. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $5 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit Click Here to purchase tickets.




