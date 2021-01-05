Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
North Coast Rep Announces Filmed Production of TRYING

TRYING will stream on demand on showtix4U March 3-March 28, 2021.

Jan. 5, 2021  

North Coast Rep announces filmed production of TRYING. Based on playwright Joanna McClelland Glass's experience as an assistant to a famed Attorney General and Chief Judge at Nuremberg, Francis Biddle, during the final year of his life. The play is a riveting portrayal of two wildly different personalities struggling to understand each other. TRYING presents a respectful snapshot of American history. Told with great humor, compassion and insight, this is powerful, compelling theatre.

David Ellenstein directed the award-winning James Sutorius and Emily Goss on North Coast Rep's mainstage, adhering to all mandated safety and testing procedures under the SAG New Media Agreement. Audiences will see a full theatrical production with sets by Scenic Designer Marty Burnett and props by Phillip Korth. Cinematographer/editor Aaron Rumley filmed and edited the show.

TRYING will stream on demand on showtix4U March 3-March 28, 2021. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at www.northcoastrep.org.


