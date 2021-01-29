Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nonprofit Teatro San Diego Assembles an All-BIPOC Board Of Directors

Inspired by the United States civil rights movement of the summer of 2020, Teatro San Diego was created.

Jan. 29, 2021  

Nonprofit Teatro San Diego Assembles an All-BIPOC Board Of Directors

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic a young group of BIPOC artists came together to incorporate a nonprofit in San Diego, California.

Inspired by the United States civil rights movement of the summer of 2020, Teatro San Diego was created. Founded by Nico DeJesus (Pretty Woman), Hannah Balagot (West Side Story Barrington Stage), Julio Catano-Yee (Kiss My Aztec La Jolla Playhouse), Cindy Ortiz, Ryan Burtanog, Camille McPherson, Erin Vanderhyde (Freedom Riders Feinstein's at Vitello's), Kevin "Blax" Burroughs (Freedom Riders Feinstein's at Vitello's) and Chris Bona. This new entity aims to "Define All-American," by examining what the term means and what a vast representation of the United States would accurately look like on a stage.

Teatro San Diego will be a three tier organization:

1. A dance company, presenting works by BIPOC choreographers.

2. A theatre company, primarily presenting musical productions.

3. An education program, offering tuition free classes to title 1 school students in the city of San Diego and members of the Kumeyaay Nation.

Teatro San Diego is fiscally sponsored by Fractured Atlas and is currently accepting donations to advance their mission to further the founding social activists and artists' vision of bringing to life the multi-cultural spirit of San Diego through world-class visual and performing arts. To create an extended community by bringing together its many isolated and under-served communities in order to raise their visibility. By building facilities in southern San Diego and putting on grand professional productions across the globe, Teatro San Diego aims to provide arts education for all people while celebrating and maintaining San Diego's rich cultural heritage.

To donate visit their Fractured Atlas page: https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/teatro-san-diego

For more information, visit their website: www.TeatroSanDiego.org


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
May Break Into Song Onsie
Broadway Strong T-Shirt
Warning: May Break Into Song Sticker


Related Articles View More San Diego Stories   Shows
San Diego Repertory Theatre and Amigos del REP Present ANNA IN THE TROPICS Live Stream Rea Photo

San Diego Repertory Theatre and Amigos del REP Present ANNA IN THE TROPICS Live Stream Reading

San Diego Musical Theatre Announces DATE NIGHT Photo

San Diego Musical Theatre Announces DATE NIGHT

San Diego Opera Plans More Adaptive Programming Following the Success of LA BOHEME Photo

San Diego Opera Plans More Adaptive Programming Following the Success of LA BOHEME

Dates Announced For THE FINISH LINE COMMISSION: February 2021 Photo

Dates Announced For THE FINISH LINE COMMISSION: February 2021


More Hot Stories For You

  • Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Biopic Pushed to Summer 2022
  • Tony and Emmy Award-Winning Actor Cicely Tyson Passes Away at 96
  • Audible and DC Announce Second and Third Installments Of Audio Drama THE SANDMAN
  • HFPA to Host WOMEN BREAKING BARRIERS: AN INDUSTRY SHIFT? Panel Discussion At 2021 Sundance Film Festival