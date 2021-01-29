Nonprofit Teatro San Diego Assembles an All-BIPOC Board Of Directors

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic a young group of BIPOC artists came together to incorporate a nonprofit in San Diego, California.

Inspired by the United States civil rights movement of the summer of 2020, Teatro San Diego was created. Founded by Nico DeJesus (Pretty Woman), Hannah Balagot (West Side Story Barrington Stage), Julio Catano-Yee (Kiss My Aztec La Jolla Playhouse), Cindy Ortiz, Ryan Burtanog, Camille McPherson, Erin Vanderhyde (Freedom Riders Feinstein's at Vitello's), Kevin "Blax" Burroughs (Freedom Riders Feinstein's at Vitello's) and Chris Bona. This new entity aims to "Define All-American," by examining what the term means and what a vast representation of the United States would accurately look like on a stage.

Teatro San Diego will be a three tier organization:

1. A dance company, presenting works by BIPOC choreographers.

2. A theatre company, primarily presenting musical productions.

3. An education program, offering tuition free classes to title 1 school students in the city of San Diego and members of the Kumeyaay Nation.

Teatro San Diego is fiscally sponsored by Fractured Atlas and is currently accepting donations to advance their mission to further the founding social activists and artists' vision of bringing to life the multi-cultural spirit of San Diego through world-class visual and performing arts. To create an extended community by bringing together its many isolated and under-served communities in order to raise their visibility. By building facilities in southern San Diego and putting on grand professional productions across the globe, Teatro San Diego aims to provide arts education for all people while celebrating and maintaining San Diego's rich cultural heritage.

To donate visit their Fractured Atlas page: https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/teatro-san-diego

For more information, visit their website: www.TeatroSanDiego.org