New Village Arts Presents FUN HOME This February

The coming of age musical FUN HOME is based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel, with book and lyrics by Lisa Kron and music by Jeanine Tesori.
POPULAR
Click Here (NVA), North County's cultural hub, announces its first production of the new year, the coming of age musical FUN HOME based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel, with book and lyrics by Lisa Kron and music by Jeanine Tesori.
This will be the second fully staged musical presented on the newly named Ray Charles Stage in the Conrad Prebys Theatre at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center. FUN HOME will run from February 3rd to March 3rd, 2024. Previews will be held from January 26th to February 2nd.
FUN HOME, the groundbreaking Broadway musical set to captivate audiences, delves into the complexities of family, identity, and self-discovery. Adapted from Alison Bechdel's graphic memoir, the storyline follows the journey of Alison as she reflects on her upbringing and grapples with her relationship with her enigmatic father. The narrative unfolds through different stages of Alison's life, seamlessly blending humor, heartache, and poignant moments as it explores themes of acceptance and understanding. This Tony-Award winning musical invites audiences to come to a fuller understanding of the journey of coming out and stepping up for yourself, while promising a compelling and emotionally resonant experience, allowing theatergoers to embark on a powerful exploration of one woman's quest for truth and connection within the confines of her family's home. NVA's Executive Artistic Director Kristianne Kurner included the musical in the season because “The LGBTQIA+ community in the United States is experiencing unprecedented attacks due to fear and a lack of understanding. It's more important than ever that we tell stories like this that help our community have greater empathy and understanding, and recognize the beautiful humanity in each one of us.”
The musical features powerful songs such as "Ring of Keys," a touching exploration of a young Alison's realization of her identity, and "Changing My Major," a joyous and humorous expression of newfound love. With a compelling storyline and unforgettable musical numbers, FUN HOME promises to deliver a captivating and emotionally resonant theatrical experience for audiences at New Village Arts.
FUN HOME will be directed by award-winning San Diego-based artist Kym Pappas, who was recently seen onstage at New Village Arts in Jez Butterworth'S THE FERRYMAN, and DOUBT: A PARABLE, When asked about her participation, Pappas states: “FUN HOME is an excavation of family and self, an exploration of memory and truth, and ultimately a reckoning… rooted in yearning and love. Alison Bechdel gifted us all with her story, and I feel so incredibly lucky that New Village Arts trusted me to help tell it.”
This production will feature many returning artists to our stage. Rae Henderson-Gray returns, after her outstanding performance as The Witch in INTO THE WOODS in 2022, as the musical's narrator and center focus, Alison. “Being a part of Fun Home is so meaningful to me because this show was the first time I ever saw myself represented in musical theatre. It's an art form I've loved my whole life, but until Fun Home it never really saw me back. It's such an honor to bring to life Bechdel's story - she's an absolute icon whose work has had a huge impact on my community and has really shaped lesbian culture for decades now,” expresses Henderson-Gray, who is eager to share her story with audiences.
Alison's younger selves will be portrayed by Priya Richard and Lena Palke, both of whom were seen last year in Jez Butterworth'S THE FERRYMAN. Other cast members include Brent Roberts** as Bruce Bechdel; Sarah Alida LeClair as Helen Bechdel; Zayden McHardy as Christian Bechdel; Leo Jones as John Bechdel; and Lisette Velandia as Joan. Kris Bona, who was last seen in our 2019 production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS will take the stage in numerous roles, including Roy, Mark, Pete, and Bobby Jeremy. Kris Bona, Katheryn McNellen, Georgia Filipovitch, and Kevin Phan will act as swings for the production.
Cast and Designers
Alison Rae Henderson-Gray
Medium Alison Priya Richard
Small Alison Lena Palke
Bruce Bechdel Brent Roberts**
Helen Bechdel Sarah Alida LeClair
Christian Bechdel Zayden McHardy
John Bechdel Leo Jones
Roy/Mark/Pete/Bobby Jeremy & Bruce U/S Kris Bona
Joan Lisette Velandia
Female Swing Katheryn “Kay” McNellen
Youth Swing Georgia Filipovitch
Male Swing Kevin Phan
**Member of Actors' Equity Association
Director Kym Pappas
Stage Manager Nathan Waits
Assistant Stage Manager Ali Flores
Musical Director Korrie Yamaoka
Choreographer Patrick Mayuyu
Scenic Designer Yi-Chien Lee
Costume Designer Carmen Amon
Lighting Designer Curtis Mueller
Sound Designer Ethan Eldred
Props Designer McKenna Foote
Intimacy Coordinator Kandace Crystal
Music by Jeanine Tesori
Book and Lyrics by Lisa Kron
Based on the Graphic Novel by Alison Bechdel
Directed by Kym Pappas
Previews: January 26 – Feb 2
Opening Night: February 3
February 3 to March 3
Recipient of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score.
Videos
|Intimate Apparel
North Coast Repertory Theatre (1/10-1/10)
|Mrs. Doubtfire
Civic Theatre- San Diego (6/04-6/09)
|The Crucible
Lamplighters Theatre (1/12-2/04)
|The Cab Calloway Orchestra
California Center for the Arts, Escondido: Concert Hall (1/19-1/19)
|Mean Girls
McCallum Theatre for the Performing Arts (3/29-3/31)
|MJ
Civic Theatre- San Diego (3/05-3/10)
|Aladdin
Civic Theatre- San Diego (4/03-4/07)
|The Cocktail Hour
Trinity Theatre Company (1/12-2/04)PHOTOS
|Redwood at La Jolla Playhouse
La Jolla Playhouse (2/13-3/31)
|Chicago
Civic Theatre- San Diego (2/13-2/18)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You