New Village Arts Presents FUN HOME This February

Click Here (NVA), North County's cultural hub, announces its first production of the new year, the coming of age musical FUN HOME based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel, with book and lyrics by Lisa Kron and music by Jeanine Tesori.

This will be the second fully staged musical presented on the newly named Ray Charles Stage in the Conrad Prebys Theatre at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center. FUN HOME will run from February 3rd to March 3rd, 2024. Previews will be held from January 26th to February 2nd.

FUN HOME, the groundbreaking Broadway musical set to captivate audiences, delves into the complexities of family, identity, and self-discovery. Adapted from Alison Bechdel's graphic memoir, the storyline follows the journey of Alison as she reflects on her upbringing and grapples with her relationship with her enigmatic father. The narrative unfolds through different stages of Alison's life, seamlessly blending humor, heartache, and poignant moments as it explores themes of acceptance and understanding. This Tony-Award winning musical invites audiences to come to a fuller understanding of the journey of coming out and stepping up for yourself, while promising a compelling and emotionally resonant experience, allowing theatergoers to embark on a powerful exploration of one woman's quest for truth and connection within the confines of her family's home. NVA's Executive Artistic Director Kristianne Kurner included the musical in the season because “The LGBTQIA+ community in the United States is experiencing unprecedented attacks due to fear and a lack of understanding. It's more important than ever that we tell stories like this that help our community have greater empathy and understanding, and recognize the beautiful humanity in each one of us.”

The musical features powerful songs such as "Ring of Keys," a touching exploration of a young Alison's realization of her identity, and "Changing My Major," a joyous and humorous expression of newfound love. With a compelling storyline and unforgettable musical numbers, FUN HOME promises to deliver a captivating and emotionally resonant theatrical experience for audiences at New Village Arts.

FUN HOME will be directed by award-winning San Diego-based artist Kym Pappas, who was recently seen onstage at New Village Arts in Jez Butterworth'S THE FERRYMAN, and DOUBT: A PARABLE, When asked about her participation, Pappas states: “FUN HOME is an excavation of family and self, an exploration of memory and truth, and ultimately a reckoning… rooted in yearning and love. Alison Bechdel gifted us all with her story, and I feel so incredibly lucky that New Village Arts trusted me to help tell it.”

This production will feature many returning artists to our stage. Rae Henderson-Gray returns, after her outstanding performance as The Witch in INTO THE WOODS in 2022, as the musical's narrator and center focus, Alison. “Being a part of Fun Home is so meaningful to me because this show was the first time I ever saw myself represented in musical theatre. It's an art form I've loved my whole life, but until Fun Home it never really saw me back. It's such an honor to bring to life Bechdel's story - she's an absolute icon whose work has had a huge impact on my community and has really shaped lesbian culture for decades now,” expresses Henderson-Gray, who is eager to share her story with audiences.

Alison's younger selves will be portrayed by Priya Richard and Lena Palke, both of whom were seen last year in Jez Butterworth'S THE FERRYMAN. Other cast members include Brent Roberts** as Bruce Bechdel; Sarah Alida LeClair as Helen Bechdel; Zayden McHardy as Christian Bechdel; Leo Jones as John Bechdel; and Lisette Velandia as Joan. Kris Bona, who was last seen in our 2019 production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS will take the stage in numerous roles, including Roy, Mark, Pete, and Bobby Jeremy. Kris Bona, Katheryn McNellen, Georgia Filipovitch, and Kevin Phan will act as swings for the production.

Cast and Designers

Alison Rae Henderson-Gray

Medium Alison Priya Richard

Small Alison Lena Palke

Bruce Bechdel Brent Roberts**

Helen Bechdel Sarah Alida LeClair

Christian Bechdel Zayden McHardy

John Bechdel Leo Jones

Roy/Mark/Pete/Bobby Jeremy & Bruce U/S Kris Bona

Joan Lisette Velandia

Female Swing Katheryn “Kay” McNellen

Youth Swing Georgia Filipovitch

Male Swing Kevin Phan

**Member of Actors' Equity Association

Director Kym Pappas

Stage Manager Nathan Waits

Assistant Stage Manager Ali Flores

Musical Director Korrie Yamaoka

Choreographer Patrick Mayuyu

Scenic Designer Yi-Chien Lee

Costume Designer Carmen Amon

Lighting Designer Curtis Mueller

Sound Designer Ethan Eldred

Props Designer McKenna Foote

Intimacy Coordinator Kandace Crystal

FUN HOME

Music by Jeanine Tesori

Book and Lyrics by Lisa Kron

Based on the Graphic Novel by Alison Bechdel

Directed by Kym Pappas

Previews: January 26 – Feb 2

Opening Night: February 3

February 3 to March 3

Recipient of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score.