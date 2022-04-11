New OC Live Concert Series Debuts In Orange County To Support The Local Music Scene, May 10-15

Mark your calendars, a NEW live music concert series is debuting this spring! Presented by Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley via the County's Arts-Related Grant Relief Program, OC Live will bring the power of live music to multiple venues in Orange County with live music performances from over twenty local artists, across six days, May 10th - 15th.

"We want to offer a fun social experience where families and friends can gather and get back to living our best OC lives. Let's celebrate the arts and the resiliency of our Orange County community," shared Supervisor Foley. "Economic recovery for small businesses and artists remains a top priority for my office. I know how hard the pandemic hit the OC Arts and restaurant industries and we want to help. Our Arts Grants help fund musicians, drive business to small business venues, and support local nonprofits that lost fundraising opportunities and support during the pandemic."

With the mission to support the arts, OC Live will kick-off with a night of performances and a grant check presentation from Supervisor Foley on Tuesday, May 10th at Dick Church's Restaurant in Costa Mesa. Nightly performances will continue throughout the week at Dick Church's, Strut, and culminate at the Newport Dunes for the weekend performances.

Attendees can expect performances from popular SoCal artists including Flashback Heart Attack, Matt Costa, Zach Churchill, Rebel ShakeDown, Hot Rod Trio, David Rosales, Ash Lee, and many more. For the full list of bands and venues visit https://d2.ocgov.com/oc-live-concert-series-presented-orange-county-supervisor-katrina-foley.

Gather friends and family to enjoy live music from local OC venues in a family-friendly environment with food, drinks, and sunny SoCal's spring weather. All ages are welcome and concert series tickets are $5 per person (ages 10+) with proceeds going to support local arts and culture programming, administered by Arts Orange County, the official nonprofit local arts agency of the County of Orange. OC Live seating is limited at select venues and reserving tickets prior to show dates is encouraged.

To purchase tickets and for more information on OC Live and Supervisor Katrina Foley visit https://d2.ocgov.com/oc-live-concert-series-presented-orange-county-supervisor-katrina-foley.