NORTH: THE MUSICAL A Gripping Tale Of Resilience And Triumph Comes To Poway OnStage!

By: Dec. 06, 2023

"North: The Musical," a compelling theatrical experience that delves into the powerful narratives of optimism, bravery, and wonder will take the stage for one night only on Saturday, January 20th at 6:00pm.

The production follows the treacherous escape of Lawrence and Minnie from the Deep South through the Underground Railroad, offering a gripping portrayal of resilience and hope. With breathtaking choreography, stirring melodies, and poignant storytelling, audiences will be immersed in the harrowing and triumphant experiences of those seeking freedom.

Making her directorial debut is the celebrated vocalist, writer, and arts educator, Ashli St. Armant. As the founder of Leaping Lizards Music, an acclaimed music and theater education program, Ashli brings a wealth of experience to the production. Her band, Jazzy Ash and the Leaping Lizards, has captivated young audiences across the US with jazz performances at prestigious venues like Lincoln Center, earning recognition from NPR and the LA Times.

The lead roles of Lawrence and Minnie are played by the talented Jordan Crawford and Alyssa Holmes, respectively. Crawford, a multi-talented professional with a BFA from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, boasts an impressive resume, including Off-Broadway shows, the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, and television appearances. Holmes, a Los Angeles native and Howard University graduate, is thrilled to make her post-graduation debut in this exciting production.

The cast also features a lineup of exceptional performers, including Jazmine Chappel as Althea, Josh Howerton as Wetherby, Reyna Papotto as Genevieve, and Ethan Williams as Tham. Juliet Parker, as part of the ensemble and a swing for many roles, brings her versatile talent to the stage.

"North: The Musical" marks a significant milestone for the entire cast, including newcomers and seasoned performers alike. The production promises to deliver a powerful and moving experience that resonates with audiences of all ages. Don't miss the chance to witness this extraordinary journey of courage and determination.

Ticket prices range from $10-$40 and can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2280871®id=80&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.powayonstage.org%2Fevent%2Fnorth-the-musical%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. A $9 handling and facilities restoration fee will be added to each ticket.

Tickets:  Tickets may be purchased by visiting www.powayonstage.org, or by calling or visiting the Poway Center for the Performing Arts Box Office located at 15498 Espola Road, Poway, CA 92064. 

Box office hours are Fridays and Saturdays, from 1pm to 6pm and two hours before curtain.  Discounts are available for seniors (65+), active duty military, and students (13-22).  Group discounts are available for groups of 10 or more by calling 858-668-4798.  


