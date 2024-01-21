MANY EYES Share Third Single 'Future Proof'

MANY EYES - the band led by iconic metalcore frontman, Keith Buckley – have released their third single “Future Proof,” ahead of their upcoming tour supporting Thursday. The track, co-written by Buckley with band members and multi-instrumentalist brothers, Nick Bellmore and Charlie Bellmore, was the first song written following a difficult and enlightening period in Buckley's life. “Future Proof” is a powerful 90s rock inspired track that finds the frontman coming out of the flames stronger, wiser and with a new and more hopeful perspective on what the future may bring.

Listen to “Future Proof” HERE.

Speaking on the track, Buckley shares, “‘Future Proof' is about trusting your intuition in order to move from the certainty of hopelessness to the uncertainty of hope. It's about disconnecting from present pain to begin a personal journey down a path towards recovery, a path full of unimagined beauty that ends in a true connection to the love that surrounds us all.”

The band also shares the accompanying music video for the track. Directed by Tom Flynn (I Prevail, Lamb of God) and shot in Long Island, NY, the clip finds the band in the middle of a desert landscape backlit by the glow of a kaleidoscopic sun.

Watch the “Future Proof” music video below.

MANY EYES will be playing their FIRST ever headlining show on January 24th in Hamden, CT at Space Ballroom. The SOLD OUT show will be the first chance for fans to hear the new MANY EYES material live ahead of their upcoming tour. The following night, they will kick off the tour Thursday with a hometown show in Buffalo, NY at Town Ballroom. See below for a full list of dates and get your tickets now HERE.

MANY EYES made their triumphant debut with the release of their first single, “Revelation,” in October 2023. Co-written by Buckley, Nick Bellmore and Charlie Bellmore, the fast-paced, hard hitting track reflects on Buckley's internal battles as he's worked on overcoming alcoholism over these last few years. Out the gate, the track garnered attention from the likes of Brooklyn Vegan, Consequence, Kerrang!, Rock Sound, Alternative Press, Revolver, and many more. In addition to the press praise, the track was added to a number of Spotify, Apple and Amazon Music playlists across the globe and was immediately added to Sirius/XM's Octane where it's been played ever since.

Following that, the band shared their second single “Mystic Cord.” Co-written by Buckley, Nick Bellmore and Charlie Bellmore, “Mystic Cord” is a grungy hardcore anthem that dives into tackling trauma head on. With a mix of raw vocals and heavy instrumentals, “Mystic Cord” reflects on the idea that in order to truly overcome the past, we must fully separate ourselves from those that have done us harm.

A long and winding road brought Buckley to MANY EYES. As it did for so many of us, the pandemic forced Buckley to sit with himself and look back on his life, and he found himself at the end of the line. He knew something needed to change, so he decided to focus on his mental health, chose sobriety, spent a month in a recovery facility “to learn how to live soberly,” and reorganized his priorities as a father and husband.

During this time, Buckley wasn't even thinking about potentially making a return to music. That is until Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta reached out and suggested he consider working with trusted ambidextrous collaborators Nick Bellmore and Charlie Bellmore whose diverse history in bands like Kingdom Of Sorrow, Toxic Holocaust, JASTA coupled with countless writing and touring experiences with a myriad of other acts like Corpsegrinder, Dee Snider and Ripper made them the perfect foils. As it turns out, the three musicians bonded over their shared deep-seated appreciation for nineties hard rock and alternative and struck a delicate balance between pit-splitting intensity and arresting infectiousness with brothers Charlie playing guitar (and bass), Nick playing bass/drums and also producing/mixing the new music, while Jamey Jasta took on the role of Executive Producer. The single and forthcoming new album were recorded at Dexter Lab Recording and mastered by Randy Merrill (Cage The Elephant, Imagine Dragons, Foo Fighters, Muse) at Sterling Sound.

MANY EYES is:

Keith Buckley | Lead Vocals

Charlie Bellmore | Guitar, Bass

Nick Bellmore | Drums, Bass and Backing vocals

U.S. TOUR DATES

Wed, Jan 24 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom* - SOLD OUT

Thu, Jan 25 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom^ - SOLD OUT

Fri, Jan 26 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic^

Sat, Jan 27 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall^

Sun, Jan 28 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Roxian^

Tue, Jan 30 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall^

Wed, Jan 31 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue^

Thu, Feb 01 – Omaha, NE – The Slowdown^

Fri, Feb 02 – Denver, CO – Summit Theater^

Sat, Feb 03 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot^

Mon Feb 05 – Seattle, WA - The Crocodile^

Tue, Feb 06 – Portland, OR - Roseland^

Thu Feb 08 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades^

Fri, Feb 09 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall^

Sat, Feb 10 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory^ - SOLD OUT

Sun, Feb 11 – Phoenix, AZ – The Nile^

Tue, Feb 13 – Austin, TX – Mohawk^ - LOW TICKET ALERT

Thu, Feb 15 – Jacksonville, FL – Jack Rabbits^ - LOW TICKET ALERT

Fri, Feb 16 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution^

Sat, Feb 17 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham^

Sun, Feb 18 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade^

Tue, Feb 20 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA^ - LOW TICKET ALERT

Wed Feb 21 – Boston, MA – The Paradise^

Thu, Feb 22 – Baltimore, MD – Soundstage^

Fri, Feb 23 – Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27^

Sat, Feb 24 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza^ - SOLD OUT

*Headline Show

^Supporting Thursday