Local Ensemble to Present BOUND FOR BACHFEST, A Preview To Performance In Germany This Summer

Bach Collegium San Diego (BCSD), one of the country's leading ensembles, will perform at the BachFest 2024 in June in Leipzig, Germany. Receiving a coveted invitation to BachFest is a very prestigious honor, and Bach Collegium San Diego is only one of five American choirs who were invited. For those unable to attend the summer concert in Europe, BCSD is performing a preview of the concert they will be performing for San Diego audiences.
In his second year as Thomaskantor, J.S. Bach composed a new cantata for every Sunday; a total of 52 works! Join them for three of them written for Advent and Christmas 1724.
Clara Rottsolk, Soprano
Reginald Mobley, Countertenor
Jay Carter, Countertenor
Aaron Sheehan, Tenor
Paul Max Tipton, Bass
BachFest is a celebration of all things Johann Sebastian Bach and his contribution to early music. The festival, which features the best ensembles from around the globe, is dubbed “the Olympics of Bach music lovers” though the environment is more celebratory and collaborative than competitive.
Bach Collegium San Diego engages audiences with accessible, historically informed performances and educational programs featuring repertoire from the Renaissance, Baroque, and early Classical eras. The ensemble was founded in 2003 by Music Director Ruben Valenzuela to diversify the musical offerings of the San Diego community.
Friday, May 3, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. | All Souls Episcopal Church | 1475 Catalina Blvd., San Diego, CA 92107
Saturday, May 4 at 7 p.m. | St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church | 743 Prospect St, La Jolla, 92037
Tickets: 619-341-1726 or click the link below
Email for more show information: info@bachcollegiumsd.org
