Local Ensemble to Present BOUND FOR BACHFEST, A Preview To Performance In Germany This Summer

Bach Collegium San Diego (BCSD), one of the country's leading ensembles, will perform at the BachFest 2024 in June in Leipzig, Germany. Receiving a coveted invitation to BachFest is a very prestigious honor, and Bach Collegium San Diego is only one of five American choirs who were invited. For those unable to attend the summer concert in Europe, BCSD is performing a preview of the concert they will be performing for San Diego audiences.

In his second year as Thomaskantor, J.S. Bach composed a new cantata for every Sunday; a total of 52 works! Join them for three of them written for Advent and Christmas 1724.

Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 62

Gelobet seist du, Jesu Christ, BWV 91

Christum wir sollen loben schon, BWV 121

Soloists:

Clara Rottsolk, Soprano

Reginald Mobley, Countertenor

Jay Carter, Countertenor

Aaron Sheehan, Tenor

Paul Max Tipton, Bass

BachFest is a celebration of all things Johann Sebastian Bach and his contribution to early music. The festival, which features the best ensembles from around the globe, is dubbed “the Olympics of Bach music lovers” though the environment is more celebratory and collaborative than competitive.

Bach Collegium San Diego engages audiences with accessible, historically informed performances and educational programs featuring repertoire from the Renaissance, Baroque, and early Classical eras. The ensemble was founded in 2003 by Music Director Ruben Valenzuela to diversify the musical offerings of the San Diego community.

Performance Details

Friday, May 3, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. | All Souls Episcopal Church | 1475 Catalina Blvd., San Diego, CA 92107

Saturday, May 4 at 7 p.m. | St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church | 743 Prospect St, La Jolla, 92037

Tickets: 619-341-1726 or click the link below

Email for more show information: info@bachcollegiumsd.org