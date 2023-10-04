La Jolla Playhouse's 2024 Without Walls (WOW) Festival to Return to UC San Diego in April

La Jolla Playhouse is pleased to announce that the 2024 Without Walls (WOW) Festival of immersive and site-inspired work will return to the UC San Diego campus, where the inaugural WOW Festival took place in 2013. Presented in partnership with the UC San Diego, the WOW Festival will take place April 4 – 7, 2024.

Like previous WOW Festivals, the 2024 event will feature four action-packed days of theatre, dance, music, puppetry, spectacle events and more. With the appetite for WOW growing tremendously over the last decade, the Playhouse is now producing the festival annually, making it a staple of the San Diego events calendar for local, national and International Artists and audiences. Ticket information and a complete roster of artists and projects will be announced at a later date.

“Returning to UC San Diego, the site of our very first Without Walls Festival in 2013, is a wonderful full-circle moment. Over the past decade, the WOW Festival has grown to become one of major immersive theater events in the country, as well as a highlight of the San Diego cultural calendar,” said Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse. “At the same time, UC San Diego has experienced explosive growth with the addition of new Theatre District Living and Learning Neighborhood, the Epstein Family Amphitheater, and much more, and we couldn't be more proud to partner again with the University on this thrilling free annual event,”

“We are delighted to welcome the Without Walls Festival back home to UC San Diego and build upon our long-time partnership with La Jolla Playhouse,” said Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla. “The festival exemplifies the uniqueness of our campus community as it celebrates innovation, pushes boundaries and stretches our thinking. As our campus continues to transform into a regional destination, we look forward to using immersive art as a way to introduce guests to new spaces like the Theatre Living and Learning Neighborhood and the Epstein Family Amphitheater, as well as highlight the world-renowned Stuart Art Collection and beautiful architecture on campus.”

The WOW Festival will create a vibrant communal space where patrons can gather to experience WOW performances, engage in lively discussions about the work, and enjoy the many food and drink options of offer at UC San Diego's new Theatre District Living and Learning Neighborhood.

The Playhouse's signature Without Walls (WOW) series has become one of the region's most popular and acclaimed performance programs. Since its inception in 2011, the Playhouse has been commissioning and presenting this series of immersive, site-inspired and virtual productions including nine stand-alone productions, six WOW Festivals and fourteen Digital WOW pieces. With innovation at its core, WOW celebrates vibrant connections with fearless and fun activations that electrify our creative city.

La Jolla Playhouse is a place where artists and audiences come together to create what's new and next in the American theatre, from Tony Award-winning productions, to imaginative programs for young audiences, to interactive experiences outside our theatre walls. Founded in 1947 by Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire and Mel Ferrer, the Playhouse is currently led by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse, and Managing Director Debby Buchholz. The Playhouse is internationally renowned for the development of new plays and musicals, including mounting 110 world premieres, commissioning 70 new works, and sending 33 productions to Broadway, garnering a total of 38 Tony Awards, as well as the 1993 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre. Visit Click Here.

Founded as an experiment in 1960, UC San Diego scholars aren't afraid to challenge convention if it means they can accelerate answers to our society's most pressing issues. As one of the top 20 research universities in the world, they are driving change far beyond its walls to advance society and propel economic growth. And the world has taken notice. UC San Diego's main campus is located near the Pacific Ocean on approximately 1,200 acres of coastal woodland in La Jolla, California. The campus sits on the ancestral homelands of the Kumeyaay Nation. Kumeyaay people continue to have an important and thriving presence in the region. UC San Diego's rich academic portfolio includes eleven academic, professional and graduate schools and eight undergraduate residential colleges. UC San Diego is also home to the prestigious Scripps Institution of Oceanography and the UC San Diego Health System.

Photo credit: Daniel Norwood